University of Kentucky Libraries seeking nominations for annual Medallion for Intellectual Achievement

For more than 30 years the UK Libraries has awarded the Medallion for Intellectual Achievement to a Kentucky resident whose accomplishments represent the pinnacle of education and creative thought in the fields of science, literature, or art.

UK Dean of Libraries, Doug Way, announced that nominations are open for the 2026 Medallion for Intellectual Achievement. To be eligible, nominees must be a Kentucky native or have more than three years of study, work, or residency in Kentucky.

Nominees are encouraged who represent the rich diversity of the Commonwealth; individuals or groups may be considered. Final selection of the Medallion recipient is determined by the UK Libraries National Advisory Board.

Past recipients of this prestigious award include bell hooks, Wendell Berry, Thomas Clark, George Wright, Bobbie Ann Mason, Douglas Scutchfield, John Thelin, and Brent Seales.

Nominations can be submitted by using the following web form: 2026 Medallion for Intellectual Achievement Nomination Form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 3, 2025.

If you have questions regarding the award or the nomination process, please contact David Timoney at davidtimoney@uky.edu or (859) 218-7317.