Mike Tussey: Saints On Radio became Thomas More football’s beacon of success

There was a new guy on campus back in 2014, his name was David A. Armstrong, the new Thomas More College President. Like every new president, Armstrong had his agenda. One of those items was to have his Saints Football games broadcasted home and away on local radio.

And succeed he did. Saints On Radio football was heard on Fox Sports 1360 and WCKY ESPN 1530.

Meanwhile, a priority surfaced quickly with the question of who would be the new Voices of Saints Football?

Certainly, it should be someone with solid ties to TMC along with being a broadcasting pro. Thomas More found the very man they wanted in veteran broadcaster DENNY WRIGHT. However, the question quickly surfaced “who” would be his broadcasting partner?

When Denny was asked that question, he had no doubt as to the man he would proudly share the mic with and that was yours truly. It should be noted, that Denny and I were the Voices of Northern Kentucky University Norse men’s and women’s Basketball from 2006-2012.

Lots of logistical things to work out, but were quickly finished as Saints on Radio would soon begin season #1 under Saints Coach JIM HILVERT.

Jim began at TMC in 2007 through 2014 finishing his final year at 8-2, 7-1 in the PAC. During his eight-season tenure at TMC he logged a fine 67-19 record and (48-8) won six PAC crowns.

It was an exciting first season for Saints On Radio as Denny and I felt right at home. The Saints tailgaters loved having the games on radio and so did the fans in the stands as well.

Coach Hilvert moved on to Baldwin Wallace University where he became head coach in 2017 and remains there today.

Like the blink of an eye, the new Thomas More Coach would be veteran REGIS SCAFE. Scafe began his career St. Peter Chanel High from 1978-1986, moving then to DIII NCAA as coach of his alma mater – the Case Western Reserve University Spartans from 1994-1998 (16-34). Next up from 1999-2012 he ran the show at John Carroll University’s Blue Streaks for 13 seasons going 88-56 and then eventually moving to Thomas More in 2015.

Denny Wright and I proudly represented Thomas More College during our very short tenure from 2014-2017.

Looking back at those four tremendous years; Denny’s thoughts on the success that made “Saints on Radio” very special: “I really think the same cohesion we had during our tenure calling the games for NKU on radio was captured again. Our broadcasts were impactful, concise, candid and sometime humorous.”

During those four fantastic years, Saints on Radio proudly reported the Saints’ 34-9 record, 28-4 in the conference and won the Presidents Athletic Conference twice 2015 and 2016 each season going 8-0.

Around Northern Kentucky, football fans came to know that the small college in Crestview Hills was indeed a NCAA DIII powerhouse.

The dawn of the 2015 season began with the news of a new Head Coach in Regis Scafe and the sheer optimism that the Saints would excel for sure.



Ten years ago right about now, things began to happen.

On Monday, August 17 the tragic news broke that a Thomas More football player had lost is life in an all terrain vehicle earlier that morning. The player was identified as Mitch Kramer 21, of Campbell County. The news moved quickly as Thomas More subsequently scheduled an on campus candlelight vigil of prayers for Mitch and his family at 8 p.m. The Saints football team gathered together for the very solemn event.

The 2015 began with the season being dedicated to Mitch Kramer as the teams’ “12th Man” amid fans wearing “Fly High Mitch” T-shirts and an “MK” decal on the helmets. Our radio broadcasts became very solemn as well and we mentioned that the Saints would now focus on the new season with the thought – that Mitch would never be forgotten.

Denny Wright shares his thoughts on the impact on how the team rallied around the loss of Mitch Kramer and dedicating the season to him: “It was very obvious in everything the team did and accomplished, that he was in their thoughts and efforts for every game.”

From our radio booth, I could see things happening that caught our attention that could connect to defensive back #12 – Mitch Kramer.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of tailgaters above the north end zone began something new. They brought their radios and everyone tuned into our broadcasts.

Meanwhile, the wins began piling up on the way to a perfect 11-0 record and the first of two President Athletic Conference Championships back to back. Denny and I could feel it as we began something off the air that is very rare for broadcasters. Before the radio pregame show, we took about 10 minutes and headed down to the gridiron for pregame warmups with the Saints. There we chatted with the players with jokes and smiles. Every Saints player connected with Denny and me and our mission of promoting Saints football. Coach Scafe approved our short visits with the players and the coaches loved seeing us as well.

Denny remembers well our relationship with Coach Scafe that added so much to our broadcasts: “Along with you, I too thought the world of Coach Scafe. He couldn’t have been more co-operative and welcoming us to represent the Saints. He always had time for his pregame interviews with me and always happy to see us show up for the Saints’ practices. He turned 77 this year and was of our generation. We just meshed as we had a lot in common.”

After defeating Case Western 36-32, the Saints moved to a fine 10-0 season, 8-0 in the PAC, having won their 7th conference title and were on their way to the NCAA DIII post season.

Denny and I went nuts in the press box with the huge win over the Spartans. Next up, would be Nov 14 with 19 Saints being honored with All PAC honors. Saints’ Defensive End – Eric Butler was named 2015 PAC Defensive Player of the Year and Coach Regis Scafe named the “PAC Coach of the Year.”

The Saints in post season defeated Washington and Lee 51-21 and then lost to Wabash in OT – 33-27. Thus, the 2015 Saints had indeed felt the Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat.

In 2016, The Saints roared again finishing 9-2 and once again ruled the PAC at 8-0, winning their 2nd conference back to back, but sadly losing in the 2nd round of the NCAA.

Saints on Radio’s last season of 2017 was another winning campaign of 6-4 and 5-3.

For Coach Scafe and his three seasons at TMC he finished 26-7 and 21-3.

Coach Scafe then moved on to coach at Saint Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida from 2019-2023.

For today’s 2025 Saints fans, the DII 2025 Thomas More University Saints open up their new season in a few days – this Saturday August 30 on the road meeting Southern Illinois University at 6:30. The Saints first home game is set for October 4 vs Lake Erie College at 7 p.m.

The 2018 Saints season was on the way for another season of Saints On Radio when the decision was made to go internet only as we were replaced.

Nevertheless, my 2015 book “TOUCHDOWN SAINTS!” covered four wonderful Thomas More Football seasons like a living room rug.

Denny has incredible memories of 10 years ago:

“Thanks to Mike for the time and quality he gave to our broadcasts and the many morning coffee’s with Offensive Line Coach Greg Bailie. From time to time, we would obtain key game day info that other broadcasters would never get. It made us feel very trusted as our friendship grew game by game. Thanks to everyone for all those memories too.”

Denny and I in 2022 and 2023 were greatly honored as we were inducted into the prestigious Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

To all the Saints, Coaches and Fans, our sincere thanks for all the incredible memories of our Saints On Radio broadcasts that were indeed – POWERFUL STUFF. What a ride it really was.