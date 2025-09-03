New automated speed enforcement devices are coming to work zones across Kentucky

By EmmaRose Atwood

Building Kentucky

Automated speed enforcement in state highway work zones will better protect motorists and construction crews across the Commonwealth under a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initiative launching soon that supports Team Kentucky’s continued commitment to saving lives and creating safer conditions for everyone on the road.

“Speeding through work zones isn’t just reckless, it can be deadly,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “In Kentucky, we believe that protecting our people is always the right thing to do, and now we have a new tool to help make that happen.”

Enacted by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Beshear earlier this year, House Bill 664 allows the use of automated enforcement devices, including cameras, in active work zones in Kentucky to ensure compliance with posted speed limits.

In 2024 alone, Kentucky recorded more than 1,300 work zone crashes – resulting in seven fatalities and 298 injuries, which underscores the need for stronger enforcement measures. The majority of those killed were motorists or passengers.

“We want to make sure every Kentuckian reaches their destination safely,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “This initiative reinforces what we’ve always emphasized: When you slow down and stay alert in work zones, you’re protecting yourself, your family and workers from fatal crashes or life-altering injuries that are likely avoidable.”

In work zones with automated speed enforcement, cameras will be placed within the work zone, with officers stationed beyond the work zone where they can safely make traffic stops. Tickets will only be issued to drivers in person, based on camera or detector data from inside the work zone. Speeding and traffic violations can carry a $500 fine when workers are present.

The Transportation Cabinet will begin installing speed cameras this summer and fall in select work zones and will build the program in the coming years to include work zones throughout the state. Work zones with automated enforcement cameras will have warning signs with flashing lights to notify drivers where they may be in operation.

“Our goal is not to issue tickets,” said Kentucky State Police Major Eric Walker. “We want to ensure safe speeds, to prevent fatalities and to protect both motorists and construction crews working in these high-risk environments. This new enforcement tool will help us do that throughout the state.”

“House Bill 664 is a meaningful step forward in protecting people who build and maintain our roads,” said Rep. John Blanton of Salyersville. “It’s named the Jared Lee Helton Act, in honor of a respected highway worker who was tragically killed in a work zone crash. This legislation reflects our promise to improve roadway safety and protect the lives of our law enforcement officers, road workers and drivers across the commonwealth.”

“Our contractors and crews, who put their lives on the line every day to improve Kentucky’s infrastructure, deserve safe working conditions, and this program is a step toward ensuring that,” said Chad LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors. “We’re proud to stand behind this initiative.”

Drivers play a vital role in road safety, and Team Kentucky is urging motorists to remain vigilant in work zones, follow posted speed limits and prioritize safety.

To learn more, visit kyhighwaysafety.com.