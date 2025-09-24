Mike Tussey: The class of ’57 had a dream — do you remember yours?

Here in early September, during the mid-20th Century, classes began as usual after Labor Day. Indeed, it was a depressing thought that summertime had came and disappeared within the blink of our eyes.

About a year ago, my column focused on the “Happy Days” era accented by the television show with “Fonzie.”

However, a very key element of our teen years should be noted. Our friendships were huge. So much so, you began to think how you could make it through a day without talking to your best friend. The coming with that person was solidified by our telephone and, of course, where we spent our free time away from school.

Today, no matter your age, during our school age years we came to be friends with so many and then many of those just disappeared and we never heard from them again. Some moved away, some changed schools and we nevertheless just moved on.

I began my grammar school years in 1944 and for the next 12 years until graduation in 1956, there were a few friends but none I could refer to as a very “close friend.” So, like a whirlwind, the years passed by and it was the dawn of the mid 50’s.

I was growing up quickly, flat top and all. Little did we know that 16 years into the summer of 1972, a song would be released that touched our very being. If you were in your mid 30’s by the early 70’s, there was a song that would forever hold a place in our hearts and the love of our youth.

That song was – THE CLASS OF ’57.

The dynamite song was written by Don and Harold Reid of the STATLER BROTHERS. It was so critically acclaimed – the Statler Brothers won the 1972 Grammy Award for the Best Country Vocal Performance by a Group.

Here in 2025, there’s a good chance many have never heard the song or even have a clue as to who the Statler Brothers really were. The song is sometimes nostalgic and sometimes bittersweet as it touches the graduating class of a fictional high school from 1957. Some were tales of success, others were tragic even to the thought of a classmate committing suicide.

We all had our high hopes and dreams back then and felt that life became much more complicated as the years passed. It was nothing like what we hoped it would be. So, take the time, sit back and read the lyrics of “THE CLASS OF ’57.”

The names may be different from your memory, but you can and will identify with each fictional character.

Tommy’s selling used cars, Nancy fixing hair, Harvey runs a grocery store and Margaret doesn’t care Jerry drives a truck for Sears, and Charlotte’s on the make, and Paul sells life insurance and part time real estate Helen is a hostess, Frank works at the mill, Jeanette teaches grade school and probably always will. Bob works for the city and Jack’s in lab research and Peggy plays the organ at the Presbyterian Church And the Class of ’57 had it’s dreams, we all thought we’d change the world with our great works and deeds Or maybe we just thought the world would change to fit our needs, the Class of ’57 had it’s dreams Betty runs a trailer park, Jan sells Tupperware, Randy is on an insane ward and Mary’s on welfare. Charlie took a job with Ford, Joe took Freddie’s wife, Charlotte took a millionaire and Freddie took his life John is big in cattle, Ray’s dep in debt, where Mavis finally wound up in anybody’s bet, Larry married Sonny, Brenda married me, and the Class of all of us is just part of history. And the Class of ’57 had it’s dreams, but living life, day by day is never like it seems, things get complicated when you get past eighteen, but the Class of ’57 had it’s dreams.

When you get the time, go to YouTube and listen closely to the song. It grabs your memories.

When you graduate from a small high school like mine, your class is obviously very small as well. In fact, the Class of 1956 had only 20. Here are my 1956 classmates per the attached photo:

BAXETTA ARNETT, CHARLES YOUNG, DELORIS MURRAY DAVID McGuire, MAUREEN FRIEL, EDDIE SMITH, PAT SEREY, PATRICIA KELLEY, BETTY ELDER, CHARLES JARVIS, MARILYN DANIELS, BOB LYNCH, CAROLYN BURNS, JOYCE WILLIAMS, CAROLE DANIELS, MIKE TUSSEY, MARY LOU ROLL, ANN CLINE AND TIM SIMPSON

Sadly, I have learned over the decades that Charles Young, David McGuire, and Tim Simpson have passed on.

Certainly, there are likely more. May they Rest In Peace.

You never forget your Senior class. Each of the aforementioned had their unique personality and way of life. We graduated on May 30, 1956 and from that day forward, we all went our separate ways into the future never to be heard from again.

Now, the renowned Class of ’57 who also had a dream:

BARBARA YOUNG, PAUL THOMES, JOYCE BLAINE, TONY WEINFURTNER, BILL BYRNE, LAURA MURER, CHARLES ROGERS, CARL DIXON, ROBERTA DeBENIDICTUS, SUE ANN GOSSETT, JANET PARKER, PATRICIA FITZGERALD, EVELYN BORDERS, JUDITH KATZENBERGER, LEO BRISLIN, NORMA DEERFIELD, ANTOINETTE DeBENIDICTUS, DONNA RAMEY, GARY ROBERTS, MICHAEL GABBARD, CECILIA DHEEL

The Class of ’57 was very small as well with only 21. Sadly, several have passed including Dr. Charles Rogers and my cousin, Norma Deerfield. May they Rest in Peace. Certainly, there may well be others.

So, here in late September 2025, those of us who lived “The Class of ’57” and now are Octogenarians.

We salute the Senior Class of 2026 which is on it’s way to graduation next Spring. They like us, had their dream as well. The months between now and May will fly by like a blur.

How about a Class Reunion?



Some of us love them, others can’t stand the thought.

Back in 1988, my little high school decided to have a class reunion for all students within the last 50 years. I was 50 at the time and decided to attend out of curiosity. From the time I got there, to the time I left, not one person did I know or thought I did. No one resembled the students that I remembered.

My wife Jo graduated from Ashland High in 1958 and her class decided to have their 10-year reunion in 1968 at a hotel downtown. She decided she would like to attend, so the plans were made. We still lived in Ashland, so it was just downtown.

Jo’s class was huge with well over 200 and a good bet that over 150 attended that night. We were in our late 20’s then, and we agreed that over the last decade we all changed in some ways. It would be a challenge to identify as many as possible.

However, when we arrived much to our surprise, we recognized almost everyone and they in turn, remembered us as well. The dances, the stories, the crazy memories, the stunts, all of which Jo remembered just made for a great evening.

Sadly, over the last 67 years, many of her classmates and mine have passed on. We fondly remember those who have passed – Roberta “Butch’ Newman, John and Carolyn Smith, Joe Imes, and Donna Hughes.

My advice – enjoy every moment you can, keep in touch with your classmates, attend your class reunions and take tons of photos.

You will be glad you did. Today, with the internet and “facetime” phone calls available, you can keep in touch for sure. Remember, we all had a dream. Sometimes they come true, some never do.

Those golden years were with us just for the blink of our eye, cherish your lifetime friends. It’s like Bob Hope once said, “THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES!”

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.