UK’s Big Blue Madness moves to Saturday, October 11; tickets available starting Friday

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

The date and time has been set for the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness.

The annual event, the official kickoff to the college basketball season for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Rupp Arena. It will be broadcast on SEC Network-plus.

According to a release from the university, this year’s event “promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, with a full day of entertainment, team introductions and fan engagement in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.”

This year’s madness will feature live team and coach introductions, special effects, performances, surprises, exclusive giveaways and a commemorative item.

A BBN United Fan Fest will be the same day and times are yet to be announced.

MADNESS TICKETS

Tickets for Big Blue Madness will be distributed through online through Ticketmaster beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are free and there will be a limit of four per household. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached.

A limited number of tickets were held for students and registration closed Tuesday.