NKU partnership with OneNKY Alliance, NKY Chamber to create pipeline for regional civic engagement

Northern Kentucky University is debuting a new program to enhance community leadership development in partnership with OneNKY Alliance and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning in January of 2026, the LaunchNKY Center for Civic Leadership will educate, connect and empower civic leaders in the region, expanding a leadership development pipeline that feeds directly into the Northern Kentucky community.

“NKU is committed to educating and empowering our community members to lead with purpose,” said NKU President Cady Short-Thompson. “LaunchNKY is a unique opportunity to invest in this generation’s civic leaders who will shape the future of Northern Kentucky. By combining the expertise of our faculty and the vision of our community partners, the Center creates a streamlined pathway for engaged leaders to learn and connect with the ideal leadership opportunities to strengthen our region for years to come.”

The 12-month, three-level leadership program will assist early to mid-career professionals in developing the skills needed to become effective, civic-minded leaders who will invest in the Northern Kentucky region.

“We must continue the culture of leadership acceleration and placement as an underlying approach for every initiative we undertake,”said Karen Finan, president and CEO of OneNKY Alliance. “The long-term impact of LaunchNKY is important to the future of our community at all levels,”

Participants will benefit from monthly, in-depth sessions on leadership development led by NKU faculty and mentorships with established community leaders. Graduates of the program will be included in a leadership database, allowing them a continued pathway to future opportunities.

“Northern Kentucky’s future depends on having civic leaders who are ready to serve with vision and purpose,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “LaunchNKY is about answering that call to better prepare people who will step up, engage and guide our communities forward. Other NKY Chamber programs, such as our Women’s Initiative, Northern Kentucky Young Professionals, Regional Youth Leadership, EncounterNKY and our flagship Leadership Northern Kentucky, are well positioned to feed into LaunchNKY. Together with NKU and OneNKY Alliance, we’re expanding the leadership pipeline our region needs.”

Bob Heil will serve as the inaugural executive director of the LaunchNKY Center for Civic Leadership. Heil has 40 years of professional experience serving on nearly 30 boards spanning education, children’s advocacy, mental health, economic development, business and more. He previously served as the president and CEO of KLH Engineers. Heil earned his master’s degree in executive leadership and organizational change from Northern Kentucky University.

“I am very excited about the establishment of the LaunchNKY Center for Civic Leadership at NKU,” said Heil. “The Center will prepare the next generation of civic-minded leaders to serve on boards, commissions, hold public offices and participate in the vision and execution of the future of Northern Kentucky.”

For more information on LaunchNKY and to apply, visit www.nku.edu/launchnky.

Northern Kentucky University