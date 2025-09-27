Today’s Point/Arc Fest includes Jay Jackson whose love of music started during Covington Catholic High School days

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

It started in high school – Covington Catholic High School.

“That’s where I started to sing for real,” said Jay Jackson. “I was in the school choir.” And he said his love and appreciation for music grew substantially through these times and encouraged him to pursue it outside of school.

With his Cov Cath classmate – John Lawrie.

But Jackson’s love of music goes way earlier than his high school choir days.

“I started singing in the car with my mom and sisters to their favorite songs,” he recalls. “I would sit in my computer room as a child and listen to my dad’s music on iTunes for hours. He has a lot to do with taste in music.”

Jay Jackson’s taste in music will be on full display today at The Point/Arc’s Point-Fest – 4 p.m. to midnight – at the Newport Car Barn (1102 Brighton Street).

He will be one of seven performing artists entertaining for the 53-year-old non-profit organization – The Point/Arc. The $50 admission includes valet parking – and the funds will be used for The Point/Arc’s work with the I/DD community – intellectuals with developmental disabilities.

“I taught myself the guitar and early on try to learn to play my favorite songs,” he said. “After years of practice, I got into writing and getting music produced when possible.”

He started playing gigs while attending the University of Kentucky. “Just to make some money and have consistent practice,” he said.

But he heard Nashville calling – with the help of his buddy – John Lawrie.

“I decided to join up with John and his group of Belmont-educated musicians in Nashville to try and get my sound out there.”

Lawrie attended Belmont University in Nashville, for music, after his graduation from Covington Catholic High School.

“My goal is to create music that people can connect with and enjoy,” Jackson said.

Both Jackson and Lawrie will join Kyndal Inskeep, Gracie Carol, Eli Winders, Grace Serene, Chace Saunders and Cam G & The Tasty Soul at the Saturday Point/Arc-Fest.

“Our theme,” says Jill Disken, event coordinator for The Point/Arc, “Is simply, Nashville Comes to Newport.”

The Point/Arc Fest is something new for the Covington-based non-profit. “It’s a change from our Boots ‘n Brews event,” said Disken. “It’s bigger, more music and more live talent.”

And that means more auction prizes, food and drink for the eight-hour event – which will admit those individuals 18-and-over, only. Tickets may be purchased by calling: 859-491-9191 or on-line: www.thepointarc.org/events.

Jay Jackson probably says it best, “Sharing of passion leads to happiness. I love music because it is the most natural communal human experience the world has to offer.”

Newport will offer plenty at Point/Arc-Fest.