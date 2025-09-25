NKY Chamber’s Oct. 21 Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Fireside Chat with CVG CEO Larry Krauter

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues: Fireside Chat with Larry Krauter, CEO of CVG, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Krauter will share insights from his first months as CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and unveil his vision for the future. As CEO, he leads a staff of more than 450 and oversees an annual operating budget that exceeds $160 million to support the airport’s $9.3 billion annual economic impact.

“CVG continues to drive our region’s economy. They are critical to both our booming logistics ecosystem and our tourism efforts, as they offer first-class service to all who come through our region,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Larry brings more than three decades of experience in the industry to the table, and we’re thrilled to hear more about his plans to elevate the traveling experience and continue our regional growth.”

The Ohio State University alum has more than 35 years in the aviation industry and previously worked at Spokane’s Airport System, serving as CEO since 2011, before landing for his next journey in Cincinnati in March 2025. Krauter has also held roles at the Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority in Pennsylvania, the Division of Airports in Columbus, Ohio, and the Ohio Department of Transportation in northeast Ohio.

Krauter himself is a single-engine land (SEL) and single-engine seaplane (SES) rated pilot. He also is an elected Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, received the Distinguished Service Award from AAAE in 2024, and a 2024 Walt Strong Advocacy Award from the U.S. Contract Tower Association.

Eggs ‘N Issues: Fireside Chat with Larry Krauter, CEO of CVG will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/Events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce