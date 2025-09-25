St. E. Healthy Headlines: The recommended ages for most important women’s health screenings

Every woman’s health journey is unique, but there’s one thing we all share — a need to prioritize preventive care. If you feel too busy and keep pushing your health to the back burner, now is the time to make it a priority.

Taking charge of your health starts with staying on top of recommended screenings. These can help catch potential health concerns early and give you the best chance for successful treatment.

Yet, many women may not know when to start certain screenings or assume they’re unnecessary as they age. Whether it’s mammograms, Pap smears or bone density testing, staying proactive about your health is one of the best gifts you can give yourself.

Below, Dr. Abby Loftus-Smith, MD, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist practicing at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, breaks down the recommended ages for some of the most important women’s health screenings and explains why these are vital for your overall well-being.

Mammogram screening starting at 40

For most women, routine mammograms begin at age 40. You should repeat this screening every year. Mammograms are necessary for early detection of breast cancer, even for women without a family history of the disease.

“While family history is important, most breast cancers occur in women without any risk factors. That’s why yearly mammograms starting at 40 are so critical,” says Dr. Loftus-Smith. “It’s always better to catch issues early, even before you notice symptoms.”

If you have a strong family history of breast cancer or carry certain genetic mutations, like BRCA1 or BRCA2, your doctor may recommend starting screenings earlier.

Pap smear and HPV testing can protect your cervical health

Pap smears and HPV (human papillomavirus) testing play a role in preventing cervical cancer. Guidelines for these screenings vary by age:

• Ages 21 to 30: Start Pap smears at 21, with screenings every three years. • Ages 30 to 65: Combine Pap smears with HPV testing every three to five years, depending on the test and results. • After 65: If you’ve had a history of normal results, screenings may no longer be necessary, but this will depend on your circumstances.

“Even if you’re no longer having children or have had a hysterectomy, you may still need Pap smears,” says Dr. Loftus-Smith. “Prior abnormal results or other risk factors mean screenings could still be important for your health.”

Pelvic exams and reproductive health

While routine pelvic exams don’t replace Pap smears, they can uncover other health issues, such as ovarian masses, fibroids or signs of infection.

“There’s no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer, which makes pelvic exams even more valuable,” Dr. Loftus-Smith says. “During these exams, we can often detect things that might go unnoticed.”

Additional screenings women should prioritize

• Bone density testing: Most women start this test at age 65. Some start earlier if risk factors, like a family history of osteoporosis or long-term steroid use, are a concern. Bone density tests help assess your risk of fractures and guide preventive measures.

• Cholesterol and heart health checks: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. Monitoring your cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose levels can help prevent it. Once you’ve reached age 20, talk with your provider about the frequency of monitoring these numbers based on your results and risk factors.

• Colon cancer screening: Most women start colon cancer screening at age 45. If you have a family history or other risk factors, your doctor will provide recommendations based on your situation. Colon cancer screening options include colonoscopy, virtual colonoscopy, stool-based DNA tests, fecal occult blood test (FOBT) or fecal immunochemical test (FIT). FOBT and FIT are lab tests used to check stool samples for hidden (occult) blood.

