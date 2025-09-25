Thomas Massie and Rand Paul tour 4th district; talk about Epstein files, House politics

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie says he will soon have the 218 signatures needed to force a U.S. House vote on releasing federal investigation files on convicted sex offender and financier Jeffery Epstein.

Massie, who has led the crusade to release the files much to the ire of Republican President Donald Trump, spoke about his discharge petition during a community forum in rural northeastern Kentucky. He said the results of the special House election in Arizona Tuesday night ensure the petition will receive support from the required number of U.S. House members.

“Both of the candidates on the ballot promised to sign my discharge petition,” Massie said. “And one of them won, obviously, and so now we’re going to have 218 signatures, and we’re going to force a vote on releasing those files.”

The winner of the special election was Democratic candidate Adelita Grijalva.

Earlier this month, Massie appeared with victims of Epstein who supported the release of the files.



House Republican leaders oppose Massie’s efforts and are backing an investigation by the House Oversight Committee, which is chaired by another Kentucky Republican, U.S. Rep. James Comer.

Massie told reporters after the forum that D.C. leaders are “in full panic” following the election. He also added that they politically “threatened” Republican co-signers of the petition.

If Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to use “some special parliamentary procedure” to stall the petition, Massie said it also would require 218 votes.



“And if you participate in that vote to sideline the discharge petition, now you’re part of the coverup. So, they’re going to have a vote. I think they’re coming to terms with that,” Massie said.

He added: “And I’m going to bet the speaker is probably going to hand out hall passes to some congressmen, because this is an 80-20 issue. He may be advising some of the members of the Republican Party to vote for my discharge petition.”

Epstein’s death in federal custody in 2019 was ruled a suicide, although many Trump supporters have speculated that he was murdered to keep him from revealing embarrassing information about prominent people. Trump fueled speculation about Epstein’s death during his 2020 campaign. In 2024, Trump said he would declassify the Epstein records if returned to the presidency.

Trump has previously vowed to find a candidate to oust Massie in the Republican primary for Kentucky 4th Congressional District. The area has become a stronghold for Republicans who back Massie, but has also voted for Trump in presidential elections.



Massie appeared at the Greenup County stop with Kentucky Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. The two are traveling the district Wednesday and Thursday for a mix of official and campaign events, which included a stop in NKY.



Paul told reporters that some members of Congress may vote to object to changing the rules, not just on the petition.



“So, I think you actually might get even more of a groundswell if he tries to turn off the discharge petition,” Paul said of possible efforts by House Speaker Johnson.

This story first appeared at The Kentucky Lantern, a member of States Newsrooms, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization. It is reprinted here under Creative Commons license.