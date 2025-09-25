U.S. Playing Card Co. celebrates 140th anniversary of Bicycle Brand, Erlanger facility expansion

The United States Playing Card Co. (USPC) welcomed Gov. Andy Beshear and local leaders Wednesday in Erlanger to celebrate the 140th anniversary of Bicycle brand playing cards and cut the ribbon on its new expanded facility.

Originally announced in May 2024, USPC has now expanded its Boone County operation, which allows for additional manufacturing capacity with a new press and finishing line. USPC’s investment is initially creating 10 jobs, which will primarily include production technicians and machine operators as well as roles in engineering, customer service, sales and production planning. This increase adds to the more than 300 locally employed USPC team members.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Gov. Andy Beshear to the United States Playing Card Co. headquarters and manufacturing facility as we celebrate the 140th anniversary of the iconic Bicycle brand and officially unveil our new finishing line and press,” said Craig Townsend, president of USPC. “For 140 years, USPC has proudly produced our playing cards in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region. Having Gov. Beshear here to commemorate this exciting expansion of our manufacturing capabilities is a moment of great pride for our entire team and community.”

USPC was founded in Cincinnati with manufacturing operations at a factory in Norwood, Ohio, for over 100 years. Due to business growth and a need for a larger and more efficient manufacturing site, USPC began operations in Kentucky in 2008 and moved the company’s total operations to the Commonwealth in 2009. USPC subsequently invested in equipment including new printing presses, new paper laminating equipment, new warehouse equipment, plus an additional investment in upgrades to the building with the relocation.

“We appreciate USPC’s continued investment and job growth in Northern Kentucky,” Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “It’s quite impressive seeing how they make the decks of cards, purchased by families throughout the United States, right here in Boone County.”

The United States Playing Card Co. is the leader in the production and distribution of premier brands of playing cards, including Bicycle, Bee, Aviator, Hoyle, Kem and Congress brand playing cards. Bicycle has been the bestselling playing card brand in the world for more than 130 years. Founded in 1867, the company manufactures, markets and distributes traditional playing cards, card games, children’s card games and card accessories. The company is part of Cartamundi Group, a worldwide leader in playing cards, card and board games, and collectibles and trading card games.

“Dozens of consumer products are made in Northern Kentucky and one of the most iconic is Bicycle playing cards,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume. “Advanced manufacturers succeed in the Cincinnati region and USPC is one of our most recognizable examples.”

For more information on USPC, visit usplayingcard.com.

Governor’s Office