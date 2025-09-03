NKY students selected to open for world-famous Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in December

A group of 50 talented Northern Kentucky students, many of whom performed in last year’s production of The Little Mermaid at St. Timothy Catholic School, have been selected for the opportunity of a lifetime: opening at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this December for the world-famous Rockettes in their annual Christmas Spectacular.

After auditioning earlier this year, the students were selected to take the stage at one of the world’s most iconic venues. Their selection reflects not only their talent but also the dedication and growth of the community’s young performers.

The group is directed by Andrew Mason, who took over the local theater program three years ago. While relatively new to directing theater, Mason has been a leader in the Diocese of Covington for nearly 20 years, beginning his career as music director at St. Anthony at just 17 years old. His passion for music and the arts has opened new doors of opportunity for students in the region.

The students will also experience the magic of New York City during the holiday season, exploring the lights, culture, and sights of the Big Apple as part of their trip.

The performance is scheduled for December 4, with tickets for the Christmas Spectacular available through the Radio City Music Hall box office.

St. Timothy Catholic School