Point/Arc Fest to celebrate ‘From Nashville to Newport’ at Newport Car Barn September 27

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

The name has changed – but the fun remains the same. The Newport Car Barn, located at 1102 Brighton Street, will host the first Point/Arc Point-Fest – formerly Boots ‘n Brews – Saturday, September 27, 4 p.m.-midnight.

The event will feature seven artists performing multi-genre sets, according to Jill Disken, events coordinator for The Point/Arc. The $50 admission – for 18 years-of-age and up – will serve as a fund-raising event for the 53-year-old Covington-based non-profit agency that services individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The name change of the event coincides with the theme – Nashville to Newport.

“We changed the name,” Disken said, “because John Lawrie, one of the artists said he wanted to bring Nashville to Northern Kentucky. That is where we got “Nashville to Newport.

“We wanted to have several artists to make this a festival/concert feel. This event will certainly separate us from others and be a stand-alone afternoon/evening of fun for the entire community.

Non-stop music and dancing are the order of the program, says Disken. That music will be provided by Kyndal Inskeep, Gracie Carol, Eli Winders, Grace Serene, Chace Saunders, Jay Jackson, Cam G & The Tasty Soul.

Admission includes free valet. Food and drinks will be available at the event. Tickets may be purchased at: 859-491-9191 Ext. 110 or on-line: thepointarc.org/events.

This will be year three for The Newport Car Barn hosting a music event for The Point/Arc.

“Sponsors are the key to our events,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc. “WUBE, B-105 (105.1 FM) – radio’s country giant – is the media sponsor, and Granite World, Hilltop Companies, Maile Tekulve & Gray, Bilz Insurance, Auto-Owners Insurance and Vivitec helped to make this event possible.”

The Point/Arc was founded by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential. The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

“Thanks to an extremely generous community,” said Gerding, “all Point/Arc programs continue to grow year-after-year.”