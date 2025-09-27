Northern Kentucky Young Professionals announces Gallagher’s Tori Roberts at 2025-26 chair

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals has announced Tori Roberts, area assistant vice president at Gallagher, as its 2025-26 chair.

Roberts’ role as chair officially began on Sept. 1 taking the reins from the outgoing chair, Hank Heidrich, investment executive – vice president at Fifth Third Securities.

Part of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s effort to focus on talent attraction and retention, NKYP strives to create opportunities for young professionals in the region. This includes connecting with peers, enhancing professional development opportunities, and supporting regional goals to ensure that the NKY Metro region has the YP talent needed to grow and compete at a national level.

“NKYP is here to help young professionals expand their professional and social networks while connecting them with quality programming and events to support their growth and development,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber director of events and NKYP. “We want them to engage with their community outside of the office because we know that a vibrant and exciting region with an array of opportunities will not only encourage our current YPs to stick around but will aid in attracting new talent to our region and to our companies.”

Under Heidrich’s leadership as chair, NKYP met several organizational goals including the expansion of its Community Impact Partnership, which provided multiple volunteer experiences for young professionals through partnerships with Brighton Center and DCCH Center for Children and Families. The organization also saw significant growth during Heidrich’s term, with events averaging 100 attendees and the sale of over 40 NKYP Event Passes, giving young professionals access to most NKY Chamber events.

“Leading NKYP throughout the last year has been a great honor, and I am proud of the connections the program was able to forge amongst young professionals in our region, and the impact we made in the community,” said Heidrich. “There is so much incredible young talent in our region, and I look forward to watching Tori and future NKYP leaders continue to make the program even bigger and better.”

As the incoming chair, Roberts will strengthen NKYP’s impact by promoting the value of the NKYP Event Pass, boosting event attendance, and overseeing this year’s Community Impact Partnership.

“As NKYP chair, I hope to continue to find ways to get more young professionals involved in meaningful positions in our community,” Roberts said. “There are so many ways to make an impact, whether it is serving on a committee, participating in volunteer opportunities, or making connections at a networking event, and I am excited to lead NKYP as we foster these opportunities.”

Roberts is the area assistant vice president in Gallagher’s Cincinnati office, focused on supporting existing clients and driving growth within the education, public entity, and nonprofit sectors. Her expertise includes property and casualty insurance broking, risk management consulting, and developing innovative policy design. She holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation, serves as the Ohio DE&I branch ambassador for Gallagher, and has been recognized with multiple awards, including the 2024 Power Broker Award by Risk and Insurance Magazine, and the Top 20 Under 40 in Insurance Award from the Greater Cincinnati Insurance Board. Outside of the workplace, she is the Social Committee Chair for Talbert House and an active community volunteer.

The 2025-2026 NKYP leadership team is:

• Chair: Tori Roberts, Gallagher

• Steering committee chair: Zak Draznin, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

• Events and programming chair: Gina Genco, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

• Engagement and outreach chair: Travis Gysegem, The Catalytic Fund

To learn more about NKYP and ways you can get involved, visit NKYChamber.com/NKYP.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce