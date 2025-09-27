Bourbon & Belonging to celebrate Commonwealth’s bourbon, culture, and community October 3-5

Bourbon & Belonging: Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week returns October 3–5 for its second year of celebrating Bourbon, culture, and community across the Commonwealth.

From Louisville to Lexington, Northern Kentucky to Paducah, the weekend will gather locals, travelers, and Bourbon lovers for three days where Queer joy meets Kentucky heritage. Exclusive distillery tours, drag performances, silent discos, and brunches with a twist all highlight Kentucky’s Bourbon legacy through the lens of Queer storytelling.

“Bourbon is beloved because it is steeped in a commitment to authenticity, has been survived by generations of storytellers and fosters a deep sense of community. That’s why Queer people work in Bourbon and it’s why Queer people love to drink Bourbon- Bourbon & Belonging is a celebration of that,” said Melissa Rift, Master Taster at Old Forester.

“Last year showed us just how much appetite there is for connection, celebration, and storytelling through Bourbon,” said Missy Spears, Executive Director of Queer Kentucky. “With just one week to go, we’re ready to raise the bar again and welcome everyone into this statewide celebration.”

Regional highlights include:

• Louisville: Pride Plates Food Tour, Evan Williams’ Neat Beats silent disco, Old Forestor’s Rooftop Party, and Drag Bingo with Boss Molly Bourbon. • Northern Kentucky: Bourbon & Smoke at The Standard, Bourbon Blending with Molly Mormen at Wenzel Distilling, New Riff VIP Tour, and Bourbon Drag Brunch with P.H. Dee. • Lexington: A Queer history food tour, tastings, craft experiences, and a one-night-only event featuring Silas House. • Paducah: Wild Ponies & Bourbon Tasting, blending music, storytelling, and Kentucky spirits.

With support from Old Forester, New Riff Distilling, Wenzel Whiskey, and tourism partners across the state, Bourbon & Belonging continues its mission to blend Kentucky tradition with inclusive hospitality.

All proceeds benefit Queer Kentucky, supporting LGBTQ+ storytelling, advocacy, and community programs statewide.

For the full schedule and tickets, visit www.bourbonandbelonging.com.

Queer Kentucky