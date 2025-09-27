Unlock your business potential: Data at your fingertips workshop at KCPL

Entrepreneurs, researchers, and community members are invited to discover how data can drive smarter decisions at the upcoming workshop, Data at Your Fingertips: Navigating Public and Library Data Sources in

Greater Cincinnati, hosted by the Kenton County Public Library.

The program will take place Tuesday, September 30, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger.

This hands-on session will empower attendees to transform raw information into

compelling stories and actionable insights. Whether you’re launching a business, conducting research, or making community decisions, this workshop will help you unlock the power of data.

Featured speakers are:

• Janet Harrah, Executive Director of NKU’s Center for Economic Analysis & Development, who will share her expertise on regional economic trends and how to interpret public data.

• John Schlipp, Career Navigator Librarian at KCPL, who will guide participants through library- exclusive databases and business research tools.

Together, they will demonstrate how to access and analyze both public and proprietary data sources to uncover meaningful consumer and business insights.

Don’t miss this opportunity to sharpen your data literacy skills and discover resources you didn’t know were at your fingertips.