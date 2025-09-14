Octoberfest Zinzinnati returns to Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove September 18-21

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, the nation’s largest Oktoberfest celebration kicks off its 49th year September 18, and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber has unveiled this year’s food lineup.

For the second year, festivalgoers will be transported to the heart of Bavaria — right here in Cincinnati. The riverfront at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove will once again come alive with traditional music, dancing, and delicious German fare, all set against the backdrop of the Ohio River.

“Whether you come to Oktoberfest Zinzinnati for the cream puffs, the steins, or the sounds, the 2025 festival is serving up something unforgettable,” said Chelsea York, vice president of events and experiences for the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “We’re bringing back the flavors you love and adding fresh food surprises to make this year’s event the most exciting yet. It’s all about celebrating tradition while creating new memories with friends and family.”

This year’s festival features a blend of classic German favorites and new additions. Festivalgoers can enjoy traditional offerings from vendors like Mick Noll’s of Covington, serving up authentic German fare such as currywurst and potato pancakes, and Schmidt’s of German Village from Columbus, bringing their famous sausages and cream puffs to the Cincinnati festival grounds.

New to the festival lineup are: Fifty West Brewing Company, offering their famous burgers, fries, milkshakes — in addition to their craft beers; Skyline Chili, offering their legendary cheese coney’s and Oktoberfest coney’s — brautwurst, Skyline Chili, spicy mustard, Frank’s Kraut and Skyline’s famous shredded cheese; and Mama Bear’s Mac, a Taste of Cincinnati favorite, bringing comfort food with a twist to complement the traditional German offerings, including bratwurst mac and cheese, German spaetzle and bratwurst and havarti grilled cheese.

Franks Kraut remains the “Official Kraut” of Oktoberfest and many food vendors will be serving it alongside their offerings.

Returning favorites also include Izzy’s offering German chocolate cake, potato pancake, and their famous reuben sandwich, and Findlay Market-based bakeshop Makers Bakers offering their fan favorites beer battered bratwurst corn dog and bourbon caramel banana pudding.

Visitors can purchase from vendors located in a special “Vendor Village” part of the festival footprint including authentic German ware from Dirndl Haus and German Import Haus, add to their t-shirt collections from Cincy Shirts, and purchase hand-made art from Maydak Art and Chris Deighan Art.

Nationally recognized artist Jason Mack of Mack Glass will offer a hands-on glass-making workshop for ages seven and up with extended class hours this year. No experience is necessary. The cost is $40 for a 20-30-minute experience, and participants will walk away with a pendant necklace, pumpkin, marble or planter pick to take home. Find the sign-up link at oktoberfestzinzinnati.com.

To help festivalgoers plan their Oktoberfest experience, a list of food and retail vendors here on the Oktoberfest Zinzinnati website.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2025 takes place on the third weekend in September. For the second year, Sawyer Point/Yeatman’s Cove will be transformed into a Bavarian festival ground.

Festival hours:

• Thursday, September 18, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

• Friday, September 19, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

• Saturday, September 20, 11 – 11 p.m.

• Sunday, September 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday at Oktoberfest is designated as Family Day. Fun for all ages includes free face painting from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati continues to build on nearly five decades of tradition, bringing authentic German culture, music, food, and beer to the heart of downtown Cincinnati. More information about this year’s festival can be found at the Oktoberfest Zinzinnati website.

Cincinnati Regional Chamber