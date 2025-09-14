Ryle Marching Band to host seven bands from across KY at annual Tournament of Bands Sept. 20

The Ryle High School Marching Band’s Tournament of Bands (RTOB), featuring seven marching bands from across the Commonwealth, will return to Ryle’s Borland Stadium, located at 10379 U.S. 42 in Union, September 20.

The annual Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) sanctioned tournament has become one of the most respected band competitions in the regions, said Ryle Director of Bands Joe Craig.

“The Larry A. Ryle High School Tournament of Bands continues to be one of the finest marching band events in our Commonwealth,” said Joe Craig, Ryle’s director of bands. “This year’s event features seven of Kentucky’s finest bands, including the reigning KMEA Class 5A state champion, Lafayette High School.”

In addition to seeing some of the Commonwealth’s finest bands, spectators will receive a complimentary fountain drink from the concessions stand with their ticket purchase and have the opportunity to shop 12 outside vendors.

Admission is $15 for general seating. Tickets will be available at the gate and are also available in advance at the Ryle High School Band Boosters website. Admission for seniors and children 10 and under is $10; children 3 and under are free.

The National Anthem will be played at 1:30 p.m., with the first band of the day taking the field at 2 p.m. Bands participating in the tournament represent seven Kentucky high schools — Beechwood, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Lafayette, Lewis County, Lloyd Memorial, and Valley.

The preliminary competition begins at 2 p.m, with the finals competition beginning at 7:30 p.m. Both series will feature all seven competing bands, though the finals order of performance will be dependent on placement in the preliminary competition.

“Our adjudication panel consists of six nationally renowned judges, many of whom judge Drum Corps International, Winter Guard International, and Bands of America events on an annual basis,” said Craig. “Simply put, if you are a fan of marching band, you will want to be at Larry A. Ryle High School on Saturday, September 20.”

The Ryle Marching Raiders will perform their 2025 show “Watercolors” in exhibition prior to the 9:30 p.m. awards ceremony.

Proceeds from RTOB will support the school’s band programs with instrument purchase and maintenance, instructors, and professional clinicians. In addition to marching band, Ryle offers winter guard, jazz band and pep band as extra-curricular activities, while there are several concert band classes offered within the school curriculum.

The full RTOB schedule and more information is availabel at www.ryleband.com.

Ryle High School Marching Band