ORSANCO’s Ohio River Sweep to engage volunteers in prelude cleanup to major ‘River Roots’ festival

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, in collaboration with America’s River Roots Festival, Rotary International, Ohio River Way, MadTree Brewing, and more than 30 environmental and community partners, announces ORSANCO’s Ohio River Sweep.

It’s a preclude to America’s River Roots Festival that will be a multi-state, river-wide cleanup on Saturday, October 4, 9 a.m.–noon.

The event is free to the public and includes lunch provided by Henderson Kentucky Water Utility, SouthBank Partners, Riverfront Commons, and Ohio River Foundation. Volunteers also receive a free souvenir t-shirt. Registration is required at orsanco.org/end-of-season-cleanup-event.



“For decades, ORSANCO has safeguarded the Ohio River and waterways of the basin for drinking water, recreation, and economic vitality,” said Sam Dinkins, Executive Director of ORSANCO. “ORSANCO’s Ohio River Sweep is a powerful example of how communities, partners, and volunteers can unite to protect what matters most—our shared waters and way of life—while stopping litter at the source.”

Spanning hundreds of miles across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, the finale is the largest coordinated volunteer cleanup the region has had in years. Rotary Clubs, local agencies, community nonprofits, festival organizers, river enthusiasts and families will unite to protect the water that connects us all.

“This is more than a cleanup—it’s a movement,” said Rachel Toney, Ohio River Sweep Coordinator for ORSANCO’s Foundation for Ohio River Education. “For this season’s finale, we’re proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Rotary International, America’s River Roots, Ohio River Way, MadTree Brewing, and dozens of local partners to turn stewardship into celebration.”

Rotary International is coordinating club-led sites from Pittsburgh to Evansville, underscoring Rotary’s growing environmental commitment and long tradition of community leadership. “When both banks of the river take care of their shorelines, the benefits travel all the way to the tap,” said Richard Harrison, Vice President of Engineering and Distribution at the Northern Kentucky Water District and Rotary International representative. “Clean banks today mean cleaner source water tomorrow, and Rotary is proud to unite clubs from Pittsburgh to Evansville under one shared mission of service and stewardship.”

In Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, the America’s River Roots Festival weekend will rally volunteers at 12 sites along both banks—including locations such as Covington Landing, Smale Riverfront Park, Mill Creek, and Bellevue Beach Park — with several sites welcoming paddlecraft participants.



“Newport is honored to host a pre-event press conference and proud to lead one of the cleanup sites,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli. “By working alongside our fellow Kentucky river cities and our neighbors across the banks, we’re showing what unity looks like. Together, we’re keeping our shoreline clean and creating a backdrop for a more vibrant festival and a healthier Ohio River.”

How to Get Involved

• Register: orsanco.org/end-of-season-cleanup-event (groups welcome)

• Check-in: 8:30 a.m. at each site; cleanup 9 a.m.-noon

• Provided: Gloves, trash bags, mesh bags for paddlers, souvenir t-shirts

• Bring: Closed-toe shoes, refillable water bottle; weather-appropriate layers; minors with a guardian

• Celebrate: Yeatman’s Cove (Cincinnati Parks) after the cleanup—celebration of fun, food, and refreshments provided by Henderson Kentucky Water Utility, SouthBank Partners, Riverfront Commons and Ohio River Foundation

The Ohio River supplies drinking water to more than 5 million people, anchors a regional economy that moves billions in goods and commerce, and sustains communities across 14 states. Removing litter improves riverfront vitality and access, supports aquatic habitat, and inspires year-round stewardship.