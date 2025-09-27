St. Henry football team posts first-ever varsity win in a Class 2A district seeding game against Gallatin County

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

St. Henry’s football team posted its first-ever victory in a varsity game on its home field Friday when the Crusaders defeated Gallatin County, 21-12, in a Class 2A district seeding game.

After losing their first four games by double-digit margins, the Crusaders scored a season-high three touchdowns with senior Caden Kunstek rushing for the two and freshman wide receiver David Penick catching a TD pass from freshman quarterback Cy Parento.

Kunstek picked up 243 yards on 26 carries. He’s listed as a tight end on the roster, but he has has carried the ball 38 times for 352 yards in the last two games.

Parento and another freshman, Gunner Irvin, shared the quarterback duties for St. Henry and passed for a combined total of 108 yards. Irvin completed 6 of 11 for 62 yards and Parento completed 3 for 5 for 46 yards.

On the defensive end, senior linebacker William Miller made a team-high 14 tackles with two quarterback sacks for the Crusaders. His junior teammate Andrew Steward had two pass interceptions and sophomore Imer Viveros had one.

In other Class 2A district seeding games on Friday, Beechwood defeated Owen County, 68-6, and Bracken County defeated Walton-Verona, 38-6.

Lloyd won its first Class 3A district game against Pendleton County, 48-7, to remain undefeated. In Class 5A, Cooper outscored Conner, 49-14, and Dixie Heights downed Scott, 62-19.

Highlands (5-1) rolled to a 53-0 win over Harrison County in Class 4A. The Bluebirds will host Covington Catholic (4-2) next week in a district game between two of state’s top teams in Class 4A.

Holmes broke a 26-game losing streak with a 36-16 win over Jackson County in a non-district game on Friday.

High school football scoreboard

Louisville DeSales 35, Brossart 7

Cooper 49, Conner 14

Covington Catholic 35, Louisville Central 6

Dixie Heights 62, Scott 19

Holy Cross 51, Eminence 6

St. Henry 21, Gallatin County 12

Highlands 53, Harrison County, 0

Holmes 36, Jackson County 16

Bellevue 12, Ludlow 7

Lexington Sayre 26, Newport 0

Beechwood 68, Owen County 6

Lloyd 48, Pendleton County 7

Lexington Bryan Station 24, Simon Kenton 14

Ryle 37, Lexington Tates Creek 0

Bracken County 38, Walton-Verona 6