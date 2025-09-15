Prep Football Flashback: Senior’s pass interception in final seconds sealed upset victory for Walton-Verona

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona senior Halsey Page scored a two-point conversion that put his team ahead and intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to seal a 28-27 victory at Lexington Christian on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015.

Lexington Christian got off to a 4-0 start that season and Walton-Verona was 0-4 coming into the game. But the Bearcats jumped ahead 13-0 on touchdown runs by Page and senior Noah Richardson in the first quarter.

The momentum shifted and Lexington Catholic scored 27 straight points in the second and third quarters.

Page sparked the Bearcats’ rally with a 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Jeremy Moran kicked the extra point to make it 27-20.

After a 1-yard touchdown run by Walton-Verona quarterback Jared Poore late in the fourth quarter, the Bearcats went for the two-point conversion and Page carried the ball into the end zone.

Page finished with a game-high 172 rushing yards and his interception was one of three take-aways for the Bearcats, who lost in the second round of the 2015 Class 2A playoffs and finished with a 6-6 record.

Here’s a look at other games involving Northern Kentucky high school football teams played between Sept. 14-20 over the past five decades.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15, 2006 — Late in the fourth quarter, Bellevue drove to the 1-yard line and wasn’t able to score, giving Ludlow a 19-14 win in the Class 1A district game. Cory Gilbert’s 5-yard touchdown late in the third quarter gave Ludlow the lead for good. Senior quarterback Jarrett Rouse had 204 yards passing and 118 rushing for the Panthers.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16, 2022 — Highlands junior quarterback Brody Blenke threw three touchdown passes and scored one on a keeper in a 57-46 win at Ryle.

In addition to scoring a combined total of 103 points, the teams generated 888 total yards of offense in the game that took nearly three hours to complete.

Highlands scored on all but one possession in the third quarter to open up a 57-32 lead. The run started with junior Carson Class executing a fake punt for a 47-yard touchdown run.

Ryle quarterback Logan Verax threw two of his five touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and completed 25 of 51 passes for 429 yards in the game.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14, 1984 — Sophomore running back Eugene Luke scored on a 57-yard run with less than a minute left on the clock to give Lloyd a 13-7 win over Holmes. Luke needed that big play to make up for his fumble that enabled Holmes to take a 7-6 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run by Rod Gurren with 2:05 remaining.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20, 1996 — Newport senior quarterback Nick Rouse connected on three long touchdown passes during a 40-12 win over Campbell County. The three scoring plays covering 74, 64 and 56 yards accounted for 194 of Rouse’s 322 total passing yards. The Wildcats also had 290 rushing yards to give them a 612 total.