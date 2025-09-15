Viking Fest at Kenton County Public Library’s Independence Branch — go back in time at family-fun event

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Ever wonder how many Vikings it took to row a longship? Or what one even looked like? Better yet— have you ever imagined what it would feel like to row one yourself? On Saturday, September 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., you’ll get the chance to find out at Viking Fest 2025.

Hosted at the Kenton County Public Library in Independence, you will go back in time to explore the fascinating world of the Vikings. Event planners Dawn Shoemaker and Mary Faulconer have designed an adventure packed with history, fun, and hands-on activities that will bring the past to life.

I caught up with Shoemaker to get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s in store and why she believes events like this are so important for our community. Here’s what she had to share:

What was the “aha!” moment or driving passion that initially sparked the idea for this event?

“My co-worker Mary Faulconer (a fellow programmer with KCPL) initially sat down to plan a “fall festival” type of event together but the more we discussed it, the more we wanted to make this something a little more unique that friends and families could do together. I don’t remember who first said, “what about Vikings?” but as soon as we started talking about what that event could look like, we both were very excited about the possibilities and the atmosphere we could create. Mary and I both have had a great time imagining all the activities and how excited our patrons will be to participate.”

What has been the most unexpected challenge or surprise you’ve encountered during the planning process?

“One of the main challenges has been transforming our meeting room into an approximation of a Viking hall. Since we don’t have access to authentic Viking replicas or artifacts, we’ve had to get creative. We’ve sourced items from antique shops, thrift stores, and repurposed homemade creations in order to bring the space to life in a way that feels both imaginative and welcoming. It’s not everyday you go shopping hoping to find what could be transformed into a Viking relic.”

What is a behind-the-scenes story or detail about this event that most people don’t know?

“With some of our feature spaces or larger events like our Haunted Library in October, I’ve often heard people ask, “Who makes all this stuff for you?” The answer is: we do! The exciting part is that it’s all created in-house by our talented staff. From painting and building intricate cardboard set pieces to designing digital effects we spend lots of time creating as much detail as we can. The Viking Fest is no different, it’s a true labor of love from start to finish.”

In what ways does this event bring people together?

“This event is designed to appeal to all ages, making it something that families and groups of friends can experience together. The Vatnsdal Vikings will be presenting a live combat demonstration and a traveling Viking museum. We’ll also offer hands-on activities, including archery practice, a skirmish station where groups can spar safely, themed crafts, story time for children, and unique vendors. There’s something for everyone, which makes it a shared experience across generations.”

How do you hope this event’s impact will extend beyond this venue and into the wider community?

“I hope this event sparks curiosity and a love of history, mythology, and storytelling that extends beyond just one day. We want to encourage families and community members to explore learning together in fun, creative ways. Our goal is that attendees leave not only entertained, but also inspired, whether that’s through an interest in history, a new craft, or simply the memory of spending meaningful time with others. Hopefully, events like this remind people that the library is more than books, it’s a place where people in the community can come together, connect, and create lasting experiences without breaking the bank.”

Bring your family and friends to the Independence library on September 20 to experience the epic celebration.

