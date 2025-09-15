Taylor Mill celebrates dedication of new firehouse — and new chapter for growing city

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The new Taylor Mill Firehouse is a reality. The ribbon was cut last week, celebrating a victory for the people of Taylor Mill and the future of fire protection for the city for decades to come.

“It is a glorious day in Taylor Mill,” said Mayor Dan Bell. “We celebrate a new chapter in our city’s history, a chapter that will establish Taylor Mill as a city meeting the demands of a growing population.”

Commissioners Dan Murray, Caroline Braden, Mark Kreimborg and Rose Merritt were on hand along with State Senator Chris McDaniel.

Former Fire Chief General Fernbach was present to say a few words about the firehouse he was so instrumental in bringing to life.

“I am happy to be here,” he stated. “This is a huge milestone for the city. It is a big improvement over the living conditions that have been going on for awhile for our firefighters. This is going to be a good thing for the firefighters and the community. This is the firehouse that Taylor Mill deserves. It is truly something to be proud of.”

Long-time fire volunteer Rita Hasler gave a brief history of how the Taylor Mill fire department started so long ago, giving startling prices for the first fire engine and the first ambulance, which was a station wagon. Terry Foster also talked about his volunteer years.

Mayor Bell agreed that it is important to remember the past and the origins of the fire department.

“The hard work and dedication of so many people who established a committee of citizens headed by Robert Miller to begin planning for the future of fire service in the Taylor Mill Community in 1947 is being carried on,” said Bell. “The spirit of those early days still exists today. From Taylor Mill’s first ever fire chief in 1947, Ted Free, to Bill Vogelpohl, Dennis Halpin, General Fernbach and our current chief, Brian Lynch, all have helped establish the fire service we know today.”

With that, Fernbach cut the ribbon to officially open the firehouse.

The journey to this day in Taylor Mill began 12 years ago when the city bought two houses adjacent to the city building. As soon as the idea of a new firehouse began, a group of citizens loudly declared their feelings of disapproval, and even two of the commissioners were against spending money for a new firehouse, feeling that the old firehouse could be renovated.

But the idea for the new firehouse, a service that will lead the city forward with its expanding population, grew, and with everyone watching their pennies, the beautiful new, functional firehouse was built.

The building is a little over 11,000 square feet, and has six bunk rooms, and two single bathrooms, so there is no problem now having female and male firefighters and EMTs. There is a detox room, where the firefighters can shower chemicals off their gear, and a heavy duty washing machine that can finish that task. A regular washer and dryer is available for other clothes.

Gone is the mold prevalent in the old firehouse. This building has a community room and a meeting room, along with offices for the chief and shift leader.

The building was budgeted at $4 million, but it came in under budget. The city funded the firehouse by putting $2 million down and obtaining the rest through bonds from the Kentucky League of Cities.

Three pull-through bays house the firetrucks and ambulances. As the mayor and General Fernbach said, this is a building to be proud of, that will serve the growing population for years to come.

Firehouse“This new firehouse is dedicated to all those who volunteered over the years,” Bell stated, “as well as dedicated to the future of our city for the next 40 years.”