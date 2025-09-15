UK senior, Fort Mitchell resident Grant Fischer selected for 2025-26 Research Ambassador program

By Haven L. Patrick

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) has selected 15 outstanding undergraduates for the 2025-26 Research Ambassador program, including senior Grant Fischer of Fort Mitchell.

The program’s mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential and be involved in mentored research. This year’s ambassadors represent six colleges, 13 disciplines and 14 research areas.

The student leaders’ goal is to make undergraduate research more accessible. Ambassadors promote undergraduate research involvement through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, drop-in advising sessions, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations and OUR-sponsored events including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.

The 2025-26 Undergraduate Research Ambassadors include:

• Gabrielle Beacham, biology and Lewis Honors College junior with minors in wildlife biology and music, College of Arts and Sciences. Mentor: Jake Ferguson, Ph.D., College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Biology, Prospect. • Katie Christensen, agricultural and medical biotechnology and violin performance and Lewis Honors College junior with a certificate in distilling, wine, and brewing studies, Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE). Mentor: Kendall Corbin, Ph.D., Martin-Gatton CAFE, Department of Horticulture, Lexington. • Grant Fischer, electrical engineering and Lewis Honors College senior, Stanley and Karen Pigman College of Engineering. Mentor: Dan Ionel, Ph.D., Pigman College of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Fort Mitchell. • Omar Hamid, agricultural and medical biotechnology and Lewis Honors College sophomore, Martin-Gatton CAFE. Mentor: Lance Johnson, Ph.D., College of Medicine, Department of Physiology, Nicholasville. • Nikhil Kumar, biochemistry and mathematics Lewis Honors College sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences. Mentor: Maj-Linda Selenica, Ph.D., College of Medicine, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, Prospect. • Mohit Patel, neuroscience and psychology Lewis Honors College junior, College of Arts and Sciences. Mentor: Warren Alilain, Ph.D., College of Medicine, Department of Neuroscience, Lexington. • Emma Schumann, animal science senior, Martin-Gatton CAFE. Mentor: Lauren Brzozowski, Ph.D., Martin-Gatton CAFE, Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, Enon, Ohio. • Mani Shahzad, kinesiology and Lewis Honors College junior, College of Education. Mentor: William Bailey, College of Medicine, Department of Physiology, Prospect. • Julianne Sharpe, biology and Lewis Honors College senior with a minor in neuroscience, College of Arts and Sciences. Mentor: Yasir Alsiraj, Ph.D., College of Medicine, Department of Nutritional Health, Lexington. • Evan Stover, agricultural and medical biotechnology and Lewis Honors College junior with a minor in business, Martin-Gatton CAFE. Mentor: Emma Adam, DVM, Ph.D., Martin-Gatton CAFE, Department of Veterinary Science, Hurricane, West Virginia. • Kaydee Straw, chemical engineering junior, Pigman College of Engineering. Mentor: Gosia Chwatko, Ph.D., Pigman College of Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering, Lexington. • Austin Trotter, neuroscience and psychology senior, College of Arts and Sciences. Mentor: Martha Tillson, Ph.D., College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Sociology, Liberty Township, Ohio. • Owen Walker, agricultural and medical biotechnology and Lewis Honors College junior, Martin-Gatton CAFE. Mentor: Carlos Rodriguez Lopez, Ph.D., Martin-Gatton CAFE, Department of Horticulture, Signal Mountain, Tenn. • Addison Witucki, neuroscience and psychology junior, College of Arts and Sciences. Mentor: Hiroshi Saito, Ph.D., College of Medicine, Department of Surgery, Louisville. • Sophia Zhou, agricultural and medical biotechnology and Lewis Honors College junior with a minor in mathematics, Martin-Gatton CAFE. Mentor: Nick Teets, Ph.D., CAFE, Department of Entomology, Lexington.

The Research Ambassadors are available upon request for class and organization presentations, college and university research events and campus outreach efforts. Requests must be submitted two weeks in advance and approved by the UK Office of Undergraduate Research staff.

Learn more about the Research Ambassadors program, visit our.uky.edu”>.