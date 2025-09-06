Prep Football Report: CovCath, NewCath post first victories; Walton-Verona scores winning touchdown in final seconds

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After close losses in its first two games, Covington Catholic steamrolled Simon Kenton, 62-15, on Friday for a victory the Colonels needed to get back on track like they did last season.

The Colonels got off to an 0-2 start last year and then won 11 straight to reach the semifinals of the Class 4A semifinals.

During that run, they scored 42 points or more in their first nine games, and the offense’s performance on Friday showed it has the potential to do the same.

CovCath ended up with 442 total yards (281 rushing, 161 passing) in the running clock victory over the Pioneers (2-1). In the second quarter, the Colonels scored 35 points to open up a 42-15 halftime lead and went on to post their highest point total since 2016.

Senior quarterback Cash Harney started the second quarter scoring surge with a 78-yard run for his second touchdown. He ended up with a game-high 150 yards rushing and completed 10 of 18 passes for 139 yards and one TD.

Dylan Gaiser had three rushing touchdowns for the Colonels with Mac Cogswell and Logan Sanning getting one each. The team’s other TD came on a 33-yard interception return by Gabe Weis in the second quarter.

Simon Kenton’s offense totaled 300 yards (139 rushing, 161 passing). Both of the Pioneers’ touchdowns came in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by senior Landon Brown and 89-yard kickoff return by sophomore Moise Smith.

Newport Central Catholic 40, Boone County 0

Newport Central Catholic shook off the effects of its first 0-2 start since 2015 and rolled to the big win over Boone County with senior quarterback Manny Miles leading the offensive attack.

The Thoroughbreds did all of their scoring in the first half to start a running clock. Three of the touchdowns came on passes from Miles to Thomas Messmer, Grayden Schirmer and Eddie Bivens.

Miles also scored two rushing touchdowns and Bivens got the other one.

NewCath’s defense intercepted three passes, and recovered two fumbles during the first half. The first two interceptions were by Schirmer and Messmer.

Early in the second quarter, Boone County (1-2) moved the ball to the 8-yard line, but a quarterback sack, incomplete pass and fumble kept the Rebels from reaching the end zone.

Walton-Verona 33, Ludlow 28

Sophomore running back Andrew Lynn scored on a 3-yard run with 18 seconds remaining to give Walton-Verona the victory in a game where the the momentum shifted constantly during the second half.

Walton-Verona (1-1) took a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter, but Ludlow (1-2) ran off 21 straight points to go on top. With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Walton-Verona scored a touchdown and missed the extra-point kick to make it 28-27.

Ludlow and was trying to run out the clock when a fumble was recovered by the visiting Bearcats at their own 10-yard line. A 60-yard pass from Walton-Verona senior quarterback Avery Howe to Lynn was the big play that led to the game-winning touchdown.

Lynn rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 99 yards. Howe threw for 223 yards with junior Brayden Donato catching all three of his touchdown passes.

High school football scoreboard

Cooper 20 Ryle 13

Beechwood 48 Dixie Heights 7

Brossart 55 St. Henry 3

Highlands 55 Campbell County 13

Holy Cross 45 Clermont Northeastern (Ohio) 15

Covington Catholic 62 Simon Kenton 15

Owen County 48 Dayton 6

Newport 35 Gallatin County 6

Green County 48 Holmes 12

Lloyd 40 Conner 27

Newport Central Catholic 40 Boone County 0

Pendleton County 21 Bellevue 19

Walton-Verona 33 Ludlow 28