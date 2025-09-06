USS Nightmare returns to Newport’s Riverboat Row September 12 with new spine-tingling horrors

The USS Nightmare, Greater Cincinnati’s legendary haunted steamboat, will return for the 2025 season September 12, and this year, the horrors run deeper than ever.

Docked ominously on Riverboat Row, the infamous William S. Mitchell dredge will once again welcome victims – er, thrill-seekers — into the cursed bowels of darkness.

Once buried in logbooks and whispered through crew journals, a secret room has been resurrected: the Chapel. The hidden sanctuary, carved out by desperate crewmen, was a multi-denominational refuge and served as the last line of defense against the evil that plagued the Mitchell.

Now, passengers will step into this reconstructed space and meet Brother Caleb Ward, the ship’s ghostly chaplain whose sermons once held back the darkness — and may still echo through the steel.

Will faith protect you… or fail you?

Visitors will brave a 30-minute immersive tour through two decks of the haunted vessel, encountering the twisted legacy of Captain Mitchell, his deranged family, and the cursed crew. With movie-quality effects and chilling soundscapes engulfing the hallowed vessel and its original equipment combined with the engaging crewmembers and award-winning makeup artistry, the USS Nightmare remains the region’s most detailed and terrifying Halloween tradition.

The USS Nightmare will operate at the following times this fall:

• September: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. beginning on September 12. • October: Thursday and Sunday, 7:30 – 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. • November: Saturday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. for the final regular season show; Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. for the adult oriented Captain’s Extreme Show

Onsite ticket sales will begin 30 minutes prior to opening. For all regular shows, guests can select general admission, fast pass or front of the line tickets. For those who just can’t get enough, the USS Nightmare also offers a captain’s season pass valid for unlimited general admission for all regular shows.

For those guests who want to amp things up a bit, the RIP Experience is an intense, hands-on immersive show option that features more interaction with the crew and digs deeper into the dredge’s deep, dark past. RIP Experience guests can expect a more interactive and extended tour of the ship with access into additional areas and possible separation from the civilized world. This option is available on any regular show date.

Special seasonal events for the 2025 season include the Lights-on Matinee and the Captain’s Extreme show. The kid-friendly, Lights-on Matinee is Sunday, October 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a perfect family Halloween event that even the youngest children can enjoy. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to see lots of the detail of the show and the massive equipment of the historic dredge. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For those seeking something darker, more immersive and even more intense, the Captain’s Extreme show is a perfect fit, with the crew unleashed for USS Noghtmare’s most intense and extreme tour. This is an adult rated show featuring adult language and content, more horror, group separation and more special content. Captain’s Extreme Guests can expect to get wet and dirty, so dress accordingly. This year’s dates are Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ticket prices will vary depending on day, date, and ticket type purchased. Tickets are available now at www.ussnightmare.com or at the box office on the day of the event. Be sure to book early, as certain ticket options are expected to sell out quickly.

The USS Nightmare is docked on the Newport waterfront near the intersection of Riverboat Row and Columbia Street in front of Newport on the Levee. Limited free parking is available in front of the boat with additional pay parking nearby.

Visit ussnightmare.com/directions for a map and complete directions.

