Republic Bancorp secures top 25 spot in Bank Director’s 2025 RankingBanking Report

Republic Bancorp, Inc. has announced it has been ranked among the top 25 publicly traded banks in Bank Director’s 2025 RankingBanking Report.

“Since 1982, financial strength, stability and security have been at the core of our work,” Republic Bancorp, Inc. Executive Chair Steve Trager said. “We’ve dedicated ourselves to more than banking by anticipating the needs of others and providing personalized experiences and services both internally and externally. It’s an honor to be recognized for our business strategy and to be among the best financial institutions in the country.”

Bank Director’s annual analysis is the result of a RankingBanking report, sponsored by accounting and consulting firm Crowe. Each year, the list ranks the 300 largest publicly traded banks on profitability, capital adequacy, and credit quality. This year’s ranking uses year-end 2024 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, analyzed by Piper Sandler & Co.

“We’re honored to be nationally recognized by Bank Director as a top 25 bank for financial performance,” Republic President and CEO Logan Pichel said. “This recognition is a testament to our mission to enable our associates, customers, communities, and shareholders to thrive.”

The full Bank Director 2025 RankingBanking Report can be found www.bankdirector.com.

Of note, Republic has been recognized by numerous local and national organizations for its impact as a leading financial institution, committed community partner, and preferred employer. Recent noteworthy financial and banking accolades include Raymond James Community Bankers Cup (2025), S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 50 Community Bank (2025, 2024), Newsweek Best Regional Bank (2025, 2024), Newsweek Best Online Lender (2024), and more.

