Second Boone County Pride Festival to return to Y’Alls Stadium in Florence September 28

The Boone County Pride Festival will make its return to Y’Alls Stadium in Florence Sunday, September 28 from 1-4 p.m.

The second annual family event will celebrate inclusivity and diversity and LGBTQ+ residents. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, vendors, community resources, and family-friendly activities.

Over 70 vendors and community organizations will be present, 17 different entertainers are planned to perform at the ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence. Food will be available to purchase, along with water and sodas.

The Boone County Pride Festival is on the eve of LGBTQ+ History Month in October. The first Pride occurred on June 28, 1970 in New York City, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, a political protest and demonstration which drew thousands. In that spirit, the Boone County Pride Festival celebrates LGBTQ+ Boone County residents and aims to creates a joyful, safe space for everyone, regardless of identity or background.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Boone County Pride Steering Team