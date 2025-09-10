Richard Nelson: Will Taylor Swift’s engagement spark a marriage boom for her millions of fans?

Taylor Swift has had an outsized influence on popular culture. With over twenty-six billion streams on Spotify in 2024, she is the most streamed artist in the world. Conservatives have long lamented the influence of her music among young girls — which arguably promotes immodesty, sensual themes, and hook-up culture. But given her recent engagement to Kansas City Chief’s star Travis Kelce, many are hopeful that this marks a transition to settling down into a life of marital fidelity — both Swift and for the millions of lives she influences.

Pew Research finds that one out of every four 40-year-olds have never been married. Another study shows that only 45% of young women stated that they wanted to have children.

This is a clear down-tick from previous generations. And while evidence suggests that these opinions will change overtime, the cultural shift is clear. Marriage and family are no longer valued in the broader culture.

Enter Taylor Swift.

Swift has long influenced young girls and women. And many are hopeful that now that she has committed to marrying her boyfriend of 2+ years, her fans will follow suit.

But while it is true that the glamorizing of marriage may have a positive influence on marriage rates, others are concerned that this paints an inaccurate picture of what married life truly is. The fact is that marriage is hard. It involves an uncompromising commitment to love your spouse whether for rich or for poor—something that may be lost on young girls when they see two multi-millionaires saying “I do.”

True marital renewal happens within the family, community, and church. While we can be thankful for popularizers like Swift and Kelce, the faithful couple of 50+ years in front of you in the pew is likely a far better example.

If there is to be true cultural renewal, it must take place on a local scale. This is why the Commonwealth Policy Center is hosting an inspiring evening dedicated to equipping believers to think deeply about the vital role of marriage and family as the cornerstone of cultural renewal. This is a unique opportunity to engage with thought-provoking discussions and connect with others who share a passion for strengthening our communities through biblical principles.

Richard Nelson is the executive director of Commonwealth Policy Center. He is also the host of the Commonwealth Matters Podcast on Spotify.