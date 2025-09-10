Point/Arc’s summer picnic was a real beauty — and celebrated the end of summer

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Forget those fireworks.

Now, summer is officially over – at least for the staff, friends and residents of The Point/Arc.

“Our summer officially ends with our summer picnic,” said Regina Watts, an 18-year employee of the Covington-based non-profit who serves as Activities Director – and created the event nine years ago.

“We did this as a picnic in August about four or five times,” she said. “And finally moved it to September — to make it an official end of summer event.”

This year’s bash was staged at Pioneer Park in Covington to the delight of the crowd estimated at close to 200.

“This event has grown to one of the biggest outings supporting our Zembrodt Education Center,” Watts said. “We have events throughout the year on Wednesday evenings – game night and movies, bingo or crafts – but the picnic was a real out-of-the-box event.”

And this year’s event even attracted a beauty queen – 33-year-old Kelsey Coleman, who has a history with the Covington-based 53-year-old nonprofit organization.

“Kelsey started at The Point when she was a junior at Lloyd High School and was involved in The Point’s training program,” said Brigitte, her mom.

Brigitte said her Kelsey found about The Point from her school. “But we were introduced to The Point’s social and vocational rehab programs when they presented the programs at Ryle.

“We also heard good things from various families about The Point,” she said. “And it was wonderful that Kelsey learned how to navigate. She would bus to The Point and then take a TANK bus home and drop her off at The Florence Mall for us to pick her up.”

What Kelsey didn’t learn at The Point was how to be beautiful – she already was.

“She (Kelsey) suffers from Mild Mental Disability, a learning disability,” her mom said. “But we found out about the Star Division Beauty Contest at the Falmouth Wool Festival.”

The contest – open for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities crowned Kelsey the winner as Miss Star at this year’s Wool Festival.

And this wasn’t a one-time deal – Kelsey entered the state meet in Lexington last November and won Miss Star Kentucky Queen.

“I’ve met lots of new friends at these events,” Kelsey says. “I have friends who go to Kings Island with me.”

Kelsey Coleman works as a bagger at the Union Kroger – and has been doing so since high school.

“After high school individuals who may not attend college need something to do,” Brigitte says. “They’ll take classes at The Point – like Kelsey did – job training courses.”

Looking forward to the future, mom says Kelsey wants her driver’s license and would like to get married and have a family.

“Kelsey had a boyfriend after the very first dance she attended at The Point,” her mom remembered. “The Point provides a tremendous opportunity for this great group of people – no matter the age. It lets people get together. Get to know one another. And maybe even share a slow dance.”

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help popple with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc – now in its 53rd year – has been an organization that identifies gaps in service and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.