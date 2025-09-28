St. Elizabeth Physicians to celebrate grand opening of newest state-of-art facility in Richwood

Staff report

St. Elizabeth Physicians will celebrate the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art facility in Richwood with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, September 30 at 10 a.m.

“This new facility is a direct investment in the health and future of Boone County and the surrounding area.” said Dr. Meghan Markovich, a primary care physician with St. Elizabeth Physicians. “By bringing high-quality care closer to home — whether it’s primary care, urgent care, women’s health, or lab services — we’re removing barriers to access and helping families stay healthy.”

This 33,000 sq. ft. medical office building at 605 Man O War Boulevard, represents a $15 million investment in the health and future of Boone County and surrounding communities.

Located near the I-71/75 corridor, the Richwood facility will offer:

• Primary Care

• Women’s Health

• Urgent Care

• Podiatry

• Lab Services

The event will feature remarks from Dr. Heidi Murley, president & CEO of St. Elizabeth Physicians, as well as from Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, followed by a ribbon cutting, facility tours, and refreshments.



The Richwood location is designed to meet growing demand in a rapidly developing area.

Urgent Care services will treat up to 80 patients daily with weekend hours and walk-in availability.

The facility is part of St. Elizabeth’s commitment to bringing care and multiple services closer to its patients all under one roof.

It will be ready by Tuesday — see the work in progress here: