Keeneland kicks off Fall Meet October 3 featuring new track enhancements, full slate of special events

A reimagined Saddling Paddock with centralized saddling stalls and a ceremonial Stakes Winner’s Circle, along with the new Show Bet Bonus for on-track patrons, are among the highlights of Keeneland’s 17-day Fall Meet from Oct. 3-25.

The season is the most lucrative in Keeneland’s history with purses for 22 stakes worth a total of $10.85 million, led by the $1.25 million Coolmore Turf Mile (G1) on Oct. 4 during the signature Fall Stars Weekend — a showcase of horses taking aim on the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Keeneland also will present such popular special events as Make-A-Wish Day, College Scholarship Day, Kids Club Day, Heroes Day and Sunrise Trackside and again offer weekend tailgating on The Hill.

“Keeneland’s Fall Meet is a joyous celebration of Thoroughbred racing’s most cherished traditions brought to life by the people, the moments and the legacy that connect us season after season,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We’re thrilled to unveil the enhancements we’ve made to elevate the race-day experience, bringing fans closer than ever to the excitement and pageantry of our sport. With the richest purses in Keeneland history and the 40th anniversary of our iconic turf course, this Fall Meet is set to be a landmark celebration.”

Racing during the Fall Meet will be conducted Wednesdays through Sundays. Gates open at 11 a.m., and post time for the first race is 1 p.m. Complimentary digital programs with Equibase past performances Powered by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF) are available to download by visiting www.keeneland.com.

All tickets for the season must be purchased in advance via Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office. Keeneland offers a return policy of up to 48 hours in advance of race day. Because ticket inventory is updated automatically and available for purchase at, fans should check the site regularly and sign up to be notified when tickets become available.

Season passes are available until Oct. 2.

Keeneland Fall meet special events:

Keeneland will present a slate of special events and activities that enhance and assist the Central Kentucky community and the Thoroughbred industry. They include:

Saturday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25: Sunrise Trackside – No ticket is required to attend this free Saturday morning program from 8-10 a.m., which is geared toward families and offers a unique view of Thoroughbreds during training hours. Fans can enjoy a light breakfast for purchase at the Starting Gate concession stand while watching racehorses train. Children’s activities on the first floor Grandstand will include a visit with Keeneland mascot Buckles, face painting and games. Mini tours will be available at the Tours podium near the Paddock. From 8:30 to 9 a.m., fans can pet a horse in the Stakes Winner’s Circle (formerly the Walking Ring), and the John Deere Tractor Break will take place during the renovation period on the main track with a drawing for prizes from John Deere/Meade Tractor.

On Oct. 25, a special Halloween edition of Sunrise Trackside will include an appearance by the Headless Horseman in the Paddock.

Thursday, Oct. 9: Make-A-Wish Day – This is the 18th year Keeneland has hosted the event, the culmination of a rewarding experience for a special group of 11 children. Local Thoroughbred farms and organizations team up with Keeneland to grant wishes for these children, who with their families are treated to a VIP experience, complete with presenting a trophy after each race, meeting jockeys and experiencing the excitement of a day at the races. Fans may donate to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Saturday, Oct. 11: Jockey Autograph Signing – Fans will meet active and retired Keeneland riders and Hall of Famers in an event that benefits the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF). Autograph books, caps, jockey goggles and posters to be signed will be available for purchase; personal items may be signed with a donation to PDJF. Event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17: Big Blue Day – In celebration of Homecoming Weekend at the University of Kentucky, Keeneland will become the center of Big Blue Nation. Fans will enjoy a pep rally and appearances by the UK Alumni Band, cheerleaders and Dance Team along with appearances by UK legends and special Winner’s Circle events. Keeneland Bugler Steve Buttleman is known to lead fans in the UK fight song, “On! On! U of K.” Fan engagement activities will take place in the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. UK hosts top-ranked Texas in football the following day.

Sunday, Oct. 12: Keeneland Kids Club Family Day – The Keeneland Kids Club is the Official Kids Club for Keeneland fans 12 and younger. Kids Club members and their families are invited to a special day at the races and will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating when they present their membership cards at admission entrances. Children’s activities in the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include face painting, a sweet treat and activities with local community partners such as Amplify Horse Racing, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, LexArts and Eckert’s Orchard. Sign up for the Kids Club at Keeneland.com/kidsclub.

Friday, Oct. 10: College Scholarship Day – Current full-time enrolled college students will enjoy a day of racing, prizes, scholarship giveaways, behind-the-scenes racing experiences, reserved seating and more. By pre-registering, students will receive free general admission and must be at the track for the opportunity to win one of 10 $2,000 scholarships provided by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association and Keeneland. Students who attend the race day and have their tickets scanned day-of also will be eligible to win two additional $10,000 scholarships provided by Lane’s End Farm, as well as prize packages from local Kentucky businesses. Activities with Amplify Horse Racing, Bad Ass Coffee and LexLive will take place at the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-register at www.Keeneland.com/csd.

Sunday, Oct. 19: Heroes Day – Keeneland will honor members of the military (active duty and veterans), first responders, health care workers and their families. Heroes and their families will receive free general admission, reserved Grandstand seating, a complimentary meal at the North Terrace provided by City Barbeque (for the first 2,000 people) and a 30% discount at The Keeneland Shop. Special programming will include a flag rollout on the track and honoree recognitions in the Winner’s Circle.

A POW-MIA Chair of Honor will be displayed on the Paddock Apron to bring awareness to past and current POW-MIA military members through a partnership with The Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5.

Each hero is eligible to receive up to four complimentary tickets. Visit www.keeneland.com/heroes-day for more information and to reserve complimentary tickets.

Saturday, Oct. 25: Teacher Appreciation Day – Teachers, educators and staff along with one guest each will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating. Upon having their tickets scanned, this group will be automatically entered to win a giveaway to be drawn at 4 p.m. Through a partnership with Coca-Cola and UPS, educators are invited to visit a tent near the Paddock to sign up for giveaways and receive a complimentary voucher for a Coca-Cola beverage. The Keeneland Shop will offer a 15% discount to any active educator with a valid ID. Clickhere for more information and to reserve complimentary tickets.

Keeneland