Steel repairs on Combs-Hehl Bridge in Campbell County begin tonight

A T-1 steel repair project on the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Campbell County, which spans the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio, will begin on Sunday night, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m.

This work follows a federally required inspection of older bridges built with “T-1” steel. During a 2023 inspection, 300 welds were tested, and 16 locations were identified for future repair. While not an immediate safety concern, these repairs will proactively address the findings and ensure the bridge remains safe for years to come.

I-275 EASTBOUND

Crews will begin work on the eastbound portion of the bridge. On Sunday night, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m., the contractor will begin with a single lane closure, followed by a double lane closure at 9 p.m. All work will be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, with traffic shifted to the far-right lane throughout this period. This initial overnight work will allow crews to apply temporary striping to narrow lanes in preparation for the steel repair work.

Once in place, lanes will be reconfigured from three 12-foot lanes to two 10-foot lanes and one 11-foot lane. This setup will create room for barrier wall placement while minimizing impacts to traffic. Additional lane closures may be required for crane operations and steel plate installation. KYTC will issue updates when those closures are scheduled. Eastbound work is expected to take about 45 days to complete.

I-275 WESTBOUND

When eastbound repairs are finished, crews will shift to the westbound side using the same traffic plan. More details will be provided closer to the start of that phase. Westbound work is also expected to take about 45 days.

ADDITIONAL REPAIRS

In addition to the T-1 steel work, crews will also complete several stringer repairs. These repairs were added to the project to further enhance the long-term safety and durability of the structure.

A queue warning system will be installed on both sides of the river to alert motorists of slowed or stopped traffic on or near the bridge. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone for the duration of the project.

Learn more about the project here.

Weather permitting, the overall project has an expected completion date of February 2026.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet/District 6