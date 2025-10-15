Amazon to create 250,000 jobs in US this holiday season, including rural areas across country

The holidays are one of the most exciting times at Amazon — both because of the joy customers feel and because it’s when new teammates are welcomed into its network.

This year, Amazon is hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions throughout its fulfillment and transportation network across the U.S. The network includes Amazon’s largest hub in the U.S. at CVG in Northern Kentucky.

Regular full and part-time employees earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits, and seasonal employees can earn an average wage of over $19 per hour. Roles will be posted weekly from October through December on hiring.amazon.com.

Seasonal roles have become popular for Amazon — often filling up within minutes of being posted — because they meet different needs for so many different people. For some, it’s a few months of extra income to support their families during the holidays. For others, it’s the first step in building a new career path.

Every year, Amazon welcomes employees who started as seasonal hires and go on to become managers, trainers, or leaders across its buildings, allowing people everywhere the opportunity to make these jobs what they want them to be.

Seasonal roles offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, and the chance to be a part of a team that makes a real difference during the holidays. For those who then stay on in full-time roles, the opportunities expand even further, with access to a range of benefits including health care and education programs like Career Choice — where Amazon will pre-pay tuition to earn college degrees or certificates.

As Amazon prepares for the busy holiday season, the company will welcome 250,000 new teammates to its operations network where they will continue building a workplace where today’s opportunities can grow into tomorrow’s careers.

Amazon is investing over $1 billion into additional pay and benefits for fulfillment and transportation employees, bringing the average total compensation to more than $30 per hour when including the value of their elected benefits. For those interested in more information about benefits, visit hiring.amazon.com.

For those looking to make money with a part-time role in as little as 20 hours a week, a full-time seasonal position, or to start an Amazon career, check out current openings at amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts.

Open roles are posted throughout the holiday season and fill up quickly so be sure to check back for updates.

Curious about what goes on inside a fulfilment center? Sign up for a free tour of a building near you at Amazontours.com. Candidates also can check out more information about benefits, pay, career advancement, and the culture at Amazon.

Amazon