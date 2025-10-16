Get on the Coffee Trail, talk with friends over coffee — get a passport to support Fairhaven Rescue Mission

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Nonprofit ministries naturally have a hand in serving their communities. They are often born out of a specific need. While a ministry can stay healthy by supporting, reaching, and taking care of their specific need or cause, it takes a step of faith to reach out to those who may not be aware of this need. There could be negative reactions or rejections.

Fairhaven Rescue Mission has taken this step and, fortunately, has been met with acceptance and excitement by the coffee community. They have reached out to local coffee shops for their first annual “Coffee Trail.”

The Coffee Trail is a passport that offers special discounts to holders between now and December 31. There is also a QR Code on each passport you can scan to learn how “you’re bettering and strengthening the community,” according to Ryan Johnson, development coordinator for Fairhaven Rescue Mission.

Hopeful history

Fairhaven Rescue Mission received its start from members of Calvary Baptist Church when they formed the Banklick Street Mission. In 1977, the organization was relocated to Pike Street, and over the next seven years, it became a full-fledged rescue mission for men. A little less than 10 years later, Fairhaven was officially incorporated and has been a rescue for homeless and hurting men.

The mission

The ultimate mission is for all involved with Fairhaven Rescue Mission to “serve alongside each other as the hands and feet of Jesus in real-time to our neighbors in need,” said Johnson. They put this into practice through the nondenominational ministry in Covington and operate:

• Operating an emergency overnight homeless shelter for men.

• Serving meals daily to men, women, and families.

• Providing daily chapel services.

• Managing a thrift store.

• Facilitating a long-term, residential homelessness recovery program for men.

As a ministry that lives out what it proclaims, Fairhaven stands shoulder to shoulder with those it serves. They walk alongside the homeless, hungry, and hurting in northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati communities.

Johnson added, “It is our goal to heal and transform lives through the Love, Truth, and Hope of Jesus Christ and the Good News He brings.”

Coffee talk

When asked why the Mission chose coffee as a means of connection, Johnson explained:

“Everyone loves coffee. Local coffee shops are cool. People of all ages like going to local, homegrown places. They are great hangout spots and great opportunities for local businesspeople to get together. Plus, these coffee shops are representative of the local community in many ways. They are part of the culture. And most of them are fairly close to the Mission, and they all are happy to be a part of this local cause.”

Going to local coffee shops was also a way to invite supporters to be part of Fairhaven’s restorative work. This building up of others not only benefits those who are in a dark and lonely place, it also builds up the community as a whole. A bright and connected community creates a healthy city. A healthy city, according to the World Health Organization, includes:

• Prioritizing investment in people and ensuring access for all to common goods and services.

• Leads by example ensuring community participation in decisions that affect where and how people live, their common goods and services.

• Strives for enhanced community prosperity and strengthened assets through values-based governance of common goods and services

• Ensures that the health and well-being of both the people and the planet are at the heart of all the city’s internal and external policies.

• Creates an accessible social, physical and cultural environment that facilitates the pursuit of health and well-being.

Get involved

Purchase your Coffee Trail Passport. Each passport is $25 (they make great gifts!) and 100% of that goes directly back to Fairhaven and the people they serve every day. You can visit Fairhaven’s website FairHaven Coffee Trail, or purchase one at any of the participating coffee shops. Participating coffee shops include Avenue Brew, Carabello, Collective Espresso, Left Bank Coffeehouse, Point Perk, Reality Tuesday, Roebling Point (Covington and Newport), The Roost, Trailhead Coffee, and Velocity Bike & Bean.

Johnson hopes the Coffee Trail will spread awareness for the Mission. He wants the Northern Kentucky communities to know many are struggling all around us. They may not know how to ask for help or where to go.

“We want participants to know that we are here, that we are actively working every day, and that they can join us and be a part of this life-changing work. You don’t have to go overseas to serve others. That’s vastly important, but we can’t forget that there are real people, right here, right now, in our own backyards, who need us. And we have the capability to help them, and we should.”

If you would like more information about Fairhaven or the Coffee Trail 2025 please email Ryan at rjohnson@fairhavenmission.org or call 859-443-6078.