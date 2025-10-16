NKY famlies invited to celebrate joy of learning at Read Ready Newport Launch and Fall Fest

Families across Northern Kentucky are invited to celebrate the joy of learning and community at the Read Ready Newport Launch and Fall Fest, this Saturday, October 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 340 W. 10th Street in Newport, hosted by the City of Newport Parks and Recreation.



The free, family-friendly indoor/outdoor event will feature games, a bouncy house, slides and tunnels, a petting zoo, prizes, free food, and Kona Ice. The event will be the official launch of Read Ready Newport, part of the regionwide Read Ready initiative supported by EducateNKY.

The program aims to build early literacy skills by connecting families with resources that prepare children from prenatal through age five for success in kindergarten and beyond. The event is supported by local organizations and businesses such as AnyWeather, Bray Construction, Make it Rain Hoops, KCAC Headstart and Hosea House.

“Events like this are about celebrating our kids and creating a community that believes in them,” said Dr. Jenny Watson,V ice President of Early Learning and Family Power, EducateNKY. “The Read Ready movement brings together schools, cities, and families around a shared goal – ensuring every child in Northern Kentucky starts school ready to learn and thrive.”

The Read Ready Newport Launch marks a major milestone for the regional early learning initiative, with all six Northern Kentucky River Cities – Covington, Newport, Dayton, Ludlow, Bellevue, and Southgate – now committed to supporting early literacy and family engagement through Read Ready.

“This event truly reflects what Newport is all about, coming together as a community to support our children,” Tunning said. “We’re thrilled to partner with EducateNKY and Read Ready to make early learning fun, engaging, and accessible for every family.”

The Fall Fest is open to all families, with activities geared toward children ages newborn through 10 years old. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy fun activities, connect with local educators and community organizations, and learn more about how to support early learning at home.

