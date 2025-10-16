City of Florence invites residents to ‘Cider and Chat with the Mayor’ Oct. 23 at Government Center

The City of Florence is inviting residents to join Mayor Julie Aubuchon for “Cider and Chat with the Mayor” on Thursday, October 23, at 8:30 a.m. in Community Room A at the Florence Government Center at 8100 Ewing Blvd. in Florence.

The free, informal gathering offers community members the chance to enjoy a cup of cider while engaging directly with Mayor Aubuchon and City department leaders.

Residents are encouraged to bring their questions, share feedback, and learn more about current city initiatives, programs and upcoming events in a relaxed conversational setting.

Light refreshments will be served, creating a welcoming atmosphere to create meaningful dialogue between residents and city officials.

All residents are encouraged to attend and take part in shaping the future of Florence. For additional information, please contact the Florence Administration Department at 859-647-8177.

City of Florence