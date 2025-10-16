Aviatra Accelerators’ Spooky Secrets Ghost Tours return with tales of Covington’s haunted past

The Spooky Secrets Ghost Tours return to Covington, inviting fans of eerie tales and local lore to discover the city’s haunted past. Each two-mile walking tour spotlights more than a dozen spirited spots in historic Covington.

All proceeds from the tours will support Aviatra Accelerators, the non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and championing women entrepreneurs. Aviatra President and CEO, Jill Morenz, will lead the nightly tours.

“We’ll tell ghost stories, uncover the city’s spooky past and experience a few close encounters with Covington’s most haunted locations,” said Morenz. “It’s a fun and memorable way for friends, co-workers or groups to get into the spirit of the season and explore the city together,” she added.

The tours begin along the Covington riverfront and wind through MainStrasse Village, highlighting some of Northern Kentucky’s most mysterious landmarks. Nightly tours run Friday-Sunday, October 24-26, and Wednesday-Thursday, October 29-30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Private ghost tours are also available for groups of up to 30 people on select dates in October. Attendees can also purchase a signed copy of the book, Secret Cincinnati, which features several of the locations on the tour.

Spooky Secrets Ghost Tours accommodate a maximum of 30 guests per tour. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/spooky-secrets-ghost-tour-tickets

Private Spooky Secrets group tours for up to 30 people can be booked in advance at www.aviatraaccelerators.org/private-tours

Aviatra Accelerators