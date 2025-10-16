Romance-forward bookstore Poor Charlotte’s Books to hold grand opening October 25 in Covington

Greater Cincinnati’s first romance-centered bookstore Poor Charlotte’s Books will have its Grand Opening on October 25 welcoming readers from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its new storefront at 112 West Pike Street in Covington.

The grand opening event will feature sticker giveaways, raffles, macarons and more.

“We are so excited to bring romance to the region,” said shop owner Leslie Schicht. “It feels so good to walk into a space that centers what you love, and in this case, it’s romance novels. We can’t wait to bring readers together by hosting book clubs, reading parties and just talking romance with readers in the store.”

Poor Charlotte’s Books features all genres of romance — contemporary, fantasy, historical, paranormal, dark, and vintage titles as well as LGBTQ+ titles in all genres. The bookstore also carry general fiction and nonfiction that have themes of love, community, friends and family.

“Nothing too heavy on our shelves,” said Schicht. “We focus on stories that bring joy and inspiration to readers, stories that offer hope and escape.”

Store hours will be Thursdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m – 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.poorcharlottes.com or find them on Instagram.

Poor Charlotte’s Books