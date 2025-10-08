America’s River Roots Festival to cause temporary river closures from Wednesday through Sunday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to establish temporary waterway restrictions for boaters on the Ohio River in the area around Covington and Cincinnati from Wednesday to Sunday, during the America’s River Roots Festival.

Waterway Closures: The following temporary river closures will be in effect. Entry into, transit within, or anchoring in these areas during waterway closures is prohibited by all vessels unless specifically authorized by the on-scene Coast Guard patrol commander. The patrol commander may be reached during the event on VHF-FM channel 16.

• Thursday, 1:30 pm to 5 p.m., the Ohio River will be closed from mile marker 467.8, Ferry Street Park, to mile marker 472.3, Cincinnati Southern Railroad Bridge. The mouth of the Licking River will be closed from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 0.3.

• Friday 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Ohio River will be closed from mile marker 466.5, Schmidt Field Boat Ramp, to mile marker 471.2, Brent Spence Bridge. The mouth of the Licking River will be closed from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 0.3.

• Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Ohio River will be closed from mile marker 466.5, Schmidt Field Boat Ramp to mile marker 471.2, Brent Spence Bridge. The mouth of the Licking River will be closed from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 0.3.

• Sunday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Ohio River will be closed from mile marker 466.5, Schmidt Field Boat Ramp to mile marker 474.0, Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club. The mouth of the Licking River will be closed from mile marker 0.0 to mile marker 0.3.

Throughout the event, large passenger vessels will be moored at and operating from Cincinnati Public Landing and Serpentine Wall. To aid in the safe transit of small watercraft and recreational vessels, additional red navigational aids will be placed from mile marker 469.5, Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, to mile marker 471.0, Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, on the Ohio River. If utilized by small watercraft and recreational vessels, these aids favor transit on the Kentucky (south) side of the buoys (left descending bank).

Law enforcement agencies will patrol these waterways to enforce restrictions and federal, state, and local laws.