Thomas More University ranked top college in Kentucky for ‘Best Salaries’ by The Wall Street Journal

Thomas More University has again earned national recognition for its exceptional return on investment, ranking among the Best Colleges in the U.S. for 2026 by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ)/College Pulse. The rankings highlight institutions that best prepare graduates for financial success.

For the second consecutive year, Thomas More ranked highest among all colleges and universities in Kentucky and highest in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region for Best Salaries.

The WSJ/College Pulse analysis found that a Thomas More education adds an average value of $34,703 to graduates’ salaries, placing the University 148th nationally in this category, which examines schools’ impact on graduates’ salaries relative to cost of attendance.

“This national recognition from The Wall Street Journal affirms what our students, alumni, and community have long known: a Thomas More education is transformational and empowering,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “To be ranked highest in Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region for graduate salaries two years running is a testament to our dedication to student success and thriving academic community. As a Catholic Liberal Arts university, we prepare students not only for successful careers, but for lives rooted in meaning and purpose.”

The WSJ/College Pulse rankings, developed in collaboration with research partners College Pulse and Statista, evaluate colleges based on their impact based on several components, including student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity. Thomas More’s continued success in these rankings reflects its mission to develop and sustain challenging programs of study marked by superior teaching and scholarship within the Catholic Intellectual Tradition.

Thomas More University