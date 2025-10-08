CPE awarded $35 million federal GEAR UP grant to support student access and success

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) was one of eight states awarded a highly competitive seven-year, $35 million GEAR UP grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Through this grant, GEAR UP Kentucky will serve more than 10,000 students in eight Kentucky districts that serve a high percentage of students from low-income households. Participating school districts include Anderson County, Augusta Independent, Bath County, Mason County, Mercer County, Newport Independent, Pendleton County and Washington County.

This award marks the fifth GEAR UP Kentucky grant administered by CPE, underscoring the Council’s longstanding leadership in expanding educational opportunity. Earlier this year, CPE and GEAR UP Kentucky proudly celebrated 25 years of GEAR UP in Kentucky, highlighting the program’s deep and lasting impact on students, families and communities.

“This award reflects both the confidence of the U.S. Department of Education and the commitment of our partners to ensuring every student has the tools and opportunities needed to continue their education beyond high school,” said CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson. “With GEAR UP Kentucky, we will not only support students on their postsecondary journey but also contribute to the state’s broader progress in building a stronger, more educated workforce.”

The initiative strengthens support for students as they prepare to transition from high school to postsecondary education, with a focus on advising, career exploration and early postsecondary opportunities. Because student success is a shared mission of the community, services also include guidance and support for families and professional development and instructional resources for schools.

“This investment will open doors for Kentucky students and families, helping them pursue college, technical training, or apprenticeships that lead to strong careers and stronger communities,” said GEAR UP Kentucky Executive Director Kim Welch.

Students will be introduced to a broad range of postsecondary pathways – including four-year universities, community and technical colleges, certificate and credential programs and apprenticeships – helping them find the best fit for their skills and career goals. For the first time in its history, GEAR UP Kentucky will also provide $4.8 million in direct scholarships for eligible graduates, reducing financial barriers that too often stand between students and their future education goals.

Since its inception in 2000, GEAR UP Kentucky has partnered with schools, colleges and communities to prepare students for success after high school. This work aligns closely with Kentucky’s long-term economic needs: by 2031, 63% of Kentucky jobs will require education beyond high school. The new grant underscores the program’s continued impact and CPE’s leadership in driving progress toward Kentucky’s 60×30 goal – ensuring 60% of working-age Kentuckians hold a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030.

For more information about GEAR UP Kentucky, visit gearupky.org.

