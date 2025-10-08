Mike Tussey: The trials and tribulations that touch us all — protect your health

What trials and tribulations?? Sometimes our lives are full of times and events we simply have no control over. It involves life’s experiences such as health issues, the loss of a loved one, failures, challenges, and issues beyond our control. However, trials and tribulations if addressed properly, can result in “strength and determination.

Without any doubt, those among us who are septuagenarians and octogenarians have certainly been down that rocky road of the late years of our lives. With that trip, comes the realization and memory of our younger years when we were full of energy, reasonably good health and a vision for the future ahead. Someone years ago coined the phrase – “the golden years” which ostensibly was meant to describe the enjoyment of our retirement years.

My medical history looks like a huge catalog of ill health dealing with open heart surgery, 6 bypasses and a balloon. Then kidney cancer came along which was responsible for the losing my right kidney. Add to these the many others maladies that would fill the pages of the catalog such as hernias and neuropathy.

We can indeed remember when the very serious health issues began and remained during our lives. For some, it began in your young adult years and in time became a serious concern compromising our quality of life. Those “Golden Years” of renown fame, should actually read – “THE RUSTY YEARS”

Certainly, the maladies of life are many and indeed and are an ever present burden. However, there are some maladies and pain come from accidents and incidents that have nothing to do with aging at all.

Incidents such as falling down or an automobile accident with serious injury add to the miseries of what really is the gauntlet of life.

There’s a wide range of diseases, and health challenges that significantly impact our lives and the world we live in. Let’s review those diseases and conditions that bring due concern that I’m sure you are familiar with:

ARTHRITUS AND BONE:

• Arthritis & Osteoporosis

• Cancer

CARDIOVASCULAR:

• Stroke, Cholesterol, Heart Disease, Hypertension

DEMENTIA AND MENTAL HEALTH

• Alzheimer’s, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Depression, Mental Health

DIABETES

• Type 1/Type 2

DIGESTIVE AND LIVER

• Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis, Kidney Disease, Oral and Dental Health

RESPIRATORY AND ALLERGIES

• Allergies and Hay Fever, Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Concern is the presence of daily stress and anxiety that needs to be addressed by your physician.

Then these debilitating diseases such as the aforementioned Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis are a huge problems. One problem many of us deal with is SKIN CANCER. Still, many do not give the growth on your body due attention. It should begin with a visit to your dermatologist from time to time and have any suspicious growths checked out. Skin cancer has bothered me for many years. The most prominent worry is when the location is on our scalp, forehead and ears. Over the last several years, I have battled carcinomas and melanomas that resulted in an exam and biopsy. The growths were removed in the office by the dermatologist.

A decade ago, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The testing came pursuant to an indicator of passing blood in my urine one morning. If this should happen to you, there should be no hesitation for an immediate trip to the Emergency Room for testing.

After the testing, I was informed there was a huge tumor attached to my left kidney. Before the blood in my urine, there were no indicators at all that the cancerous tumor was present. Surgery removed the tumor and the diseased kidney. I was blessed that the cancer had not spread as it was contained to the kidney.

How or why to this day, it was unknown as to how the tumor began and why. After 5 years of systematic testing of monitoring the body for any further cancer, I was declared “cancer free” and rang the bell.

Some will tell you that cancer could be hereditary. Some will tell you that is not.

Be that as it may, my parents both died of cancer. My father grew up 100 years ago in the “roaring 20’s and 30’s” where alcohol and nicotine ruled our society. They were greatly encouraged by radio and television through that era of time and became victims. My father was a chain smoker, two packs a day or more. By 1963 at the age of 60, he passed away due to lung cancer. My mother passed at age 49 with cancer as well. To this day, I can honestly say, I have never smoked in my life after I witnessed the death in our family due to cancer. Did I inherit kidney and skin cancer due to my parents dealing with cancer? I have no idea.

My point of sharing this is that if there is any suspicious activity within your body such as pain, growths, or disability, it’s time to detect it early by seeing your physician as soon as possible. The accepted time frame for your visit to the doctor’s office (even if you feel fine) is usually twice per year.

Some advice from the old guy – watch for the “indicators,” take your meds, exercise if possible, and eat healthy. Keep in mind, that with the tribulations you may endure, sometimes comes with stress and anxiety. Be sure and review the attached graphics that address the aforementioned stress and anxiety.

So, if you are relatively healthy and you are well below your 70’s and 80’s –Congratulations!

However, when you hit your 60’s and into your elder years, those “rusty years” could well begin.

From an Octogenarian who is knocking on the front door of 87 in just 52 days, I wish you blue skies, a happy tune, and tons of fun with your spouse and family. If you can, keep in touch with your friends, go to lunch together, and enjoy life.

Finally, it’s like Bing Crosby once sang to us all – “COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS!”

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.