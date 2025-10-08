Kenton County Public Library offering spooky October events for Halloween fans and history buffs alike

October at the Kenton County Public Library brings a mix of haunted happenings and historical intrigue.

From eerie tales along the river to haunted dolls and murder mysteries, there’s something for every ghost hunter, history buff and Halloween fan. Some programs require registration, so be sure to save your spot early for these spine-tingling events.

All programs are free.

• 606 Paranormal Haunted Doll Tour

Erlanger Branch, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 7-8 p.m.

Join 606 Paranormal to learn about the collection of haunted dolls. Be ready to discover their haunted stories. Registration required.

• True Crime Talk: Boston Strangler

Erlanger Branch, Tuesday, October 14, 7-8:30 p.m.

Join JT Townsend as he exhumes the legend of the Boston Strangler. Registration required.

• Trunk-or-Treat

Independence Branch, Thursday, Oct. 16, 6-7 p.m.

Children will trick-or-treat in the KCPL parking lot. Registration is required for trunks, but not treaters.

• The Haunted Library

Independence Branch, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 24-25, 6-9:30 p.m.

The library has been converted into a haunted house! Suggested for ages 5 and up!

• A Halloween Murder Mystery Party

Covington Branch, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Teens and adults are welcome to dress in their Halloween costumes and help us sift through the deceit to find out whodunnit. Registration required.

• Bookish Boo Bash

Covington Branch, Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-7 p.m.

Join the library for a fun-filled night of candy and spooky carnival games.

Parents are also encouraged to dress little ones in costumes for story times the week of Halloween.

For more information and to register for Kenton County Library events and programs, visit kentonlibrary.org/events.

Kenton County Public Library