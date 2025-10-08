City of Florence to hold Annual Fall Clean Up Week October 13-19 at Public Services Maintenance Facility

The City of Florence will hold its Annual Fall Clean Up Week October 13-19 at the Public Services Maintenance Facility located at 7850 Tanners Lane in Florence, where residents can dispose of unwanted debris.

• This event is available for Florence residents only and you must show proof of residency. • Computer and electronic equipment will be accepted by Tri State Escrap. • Confidential documents will be accepted for destruction by Shred-It.

The following items will not be accepted:

• Tires

• Non-rechargeable batteries

• Oil

• Paint (in liquid form)

• Antifreeze

• Insecticides

• Pesticides

• Fungicides

• Other hazardous waste

Hours to drop off are as follows:

Monday-Friday – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact the City of Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416 for additional information.

City of Florence