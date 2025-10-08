City of Florence to hold Annual Fall Clean Up Week October 13-19 at Public Services Maintenance Facility

The City of Florence will hold its Annual Fall Clean Up Week October 13-19 at the Public Services Maintenance Facility located at 7850 Tanners Lane in Florence, where residents can dispose of unwanted debris.
• This event is available for Florence residents only and you must show proof of residency.
• Computer and electronic equipment will be accepted by Tri State Escrap.
• Confidential documents will be accepted for destruction by Shred-It.
The following items will not be accepted:
• Tires
• Non-rechargeable batteries
• Oil
• Paint (in liquid form)
• Antifreeze
• Insecticides
• Pesticides
• Fungicides
• Other hazardous waste
Hours to drop off are as follows:
Monday-Friday – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday–Sunday – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Contact the City of Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416 for additional information.
City of Florence