BE NKY to deliver fourth quarter economic development briefing during Nov. 12 meeting

BE NKY and Ernst & Young will present updated target industry sectors for Northern Kentucky at BE NKY’s board meeting and fourth quarter economic development briefing November 12.

It has been five years since BE NKY released its first target industry report and the economy has changed as a result of COVID, federal economic policies and global instability. Ernst & Young has been analyzing key data for Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties and will share how they identified industries that BE NKY will focus on retaining and attracting to the region.

Jung Kim is Research Director for EY’s Economic Development Advisory Services practice. He offers clients valuable insights based on experience spanning a wide range of both traditional and cutting-edge data and methodologies.

Jung has developed analyses for economic benchmarking, workforce and labor sheds, and industry clusters and target industries, as stand-alone products and to support larger economic development and workforce strategies. Recently, he has worked with communities in regions such as Atlanta; Charleston, SC; and Washington, DC; as well as statewide projects in Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Speakers for the event include:

• Lee Crume, president and CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership

• Kimberly Rossetti, VP of economic development for BE NKY Growth Partnership

• Christine Russell, VP of strategy for BE NKY Growth Partnership

• Jung Kim, research director, economic development advisory services for Ernst & Young

The BE NKY board meeting and fourth quarter economic development briefing will take place Wednesday, November 12 from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Drees Pavilion, 790 Park Lane in Covington’s Devou Park.

BE NKY Growth Partnership