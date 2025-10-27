Beechwood advances to 9th Region volleyball semifinals with victory in fifth-set tiebreaker against Highlands

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Beechwood won a fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-11, and defeated Highlands, 3-2, in opening round of the 9th Region volleyball tournament on Sunday at Ryle High School.

The victory puts Beechwood in the region semifinals for the first time since 2017. The Tigers will play St. Henry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. If they win, they’ll be in the region final for the first time since 2003.

Beechwood won All “A” Classic region and state championships during the regular season, but the Tigers had an 0-2 record in matches played against St. Henry.

The other three 9th Region tournament matches played on Sunday ended in 3-0 scores. St. Henry defeated Conner, Ryle knocked off Newport Central Catholic and three-time defending champion Notre Dame eliminated Dixie Heights.

Notre Dame will face Ryle in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the last three region tournaments, Notre Dame won eight of its nine matches by 3-0 scores, including victories over St. Henry in the 2024 and 2023 region finals and Ryle in the 2022 final.

The first round of the 8th Region volleyball tournament was also played on Sunday at Eminence High School. Simon Kenton defeated Woodford County, 3-2, in one of those matches and advances to the semifinals for the eighth consecutive year.

The Pioneers will get a rematch with North Oldham at 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Oldham defeated Simon Kenton, 3-0, in last year’s region final and won a regular season match by that same score two weeks ago.

The first-round matches in the 10th Region volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School include Calvary Christian vs. Nicholas County at 6 p.m. Monday and defending champion Scott vs. Harrison County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the first time that Calvary Christian has qualified for a region tournament in volleyball. The Cougars have a 23-7 record, but they did not play Nicholas County during the regular season.

Soccer state tournaments

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday at Lexington Dunbar High School

Covington Catholic vs. South Oldham, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville St. Xavier vs. Lexington Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match, 4 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday at Lexington Dunbar High School

Highlands vs. Central Hardin, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Sacred Heart vs. Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match, 7 p.m.

Volleyball region tournaments

9th REGION AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Ryle, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship match, 6 p.m.

8th REGION AT EMINENCE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6 p.m.

Oldham County vs. Eminence-Grant County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.

10th REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Calvary Christian vs. Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs. Mason County, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Scott vs. Harrison County, 6 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Montgomery County, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal matches, 6 and 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.

Cross county state championship meet

SATURDAY AT KENTUCKY HORSE PARK

10 a.m. — Class 3A boys. 10:45 a.m. — Class 3A girls.

12:30 p.m. — Class 2A boys. 1:15 p.m. — Class 2A girls.

3 p.m. — Class 1A boys. 3:45 p.m — Class 1A girls.