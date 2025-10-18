Boone County Public Works honored with Kentucky APWA state awards for excellence, leadership

The Boone County Public Works Department and its team members have received top honors from the Kentucky Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA), recognizing the department’s excellence, leadership and service to the community.

The department was named Organization of the Year, a distinction awarded to a public works agency that demonstrates exceptional performance, innovation and commitment to improving the quality of life for residents. The team also received recognition for their work improving stormwater drainage and runoff issues along Ryle Road.

In addition to the department-wide honor, several individual team members were recognized for their outstanding contributions:

• Engineer of the Year: Robert Franxman, PE, Boone County Engineer/Assistant County Administrator • Young Professional of the Year: Michael Norcia, Chief Inspector, Boone County Public Works – Engineering Services • First Responder of the Year: Tyler Hill, Project Development Specialist, Boone County Public Works

“These awards are a testament to the professionalism, innovation and dedication of our entire Public Works team,” says Boone County Judge/Executive Gary W. Moore. “Every day, our engineers, inspectors and field crews work to ensure that Boone County’s infrastructure is safe, reliable and resilient. Their work often goes unnoticed, but it impacts every resident—whether it’s repairing potholes, inspecting projects to ensure quality standards are met or clearing roads during snow events.”

The Boone County Jail was also recognized at the conference. They received the Historic Preservation Award for their work cleaning, clearing and restoring historic cemeteries in the county.

The APWA Kentucky Chapter awards recognize individuals and organizations that represent the best in public service and engineering across the state. Boone County’s recognition underscores the department’s leadership in delivering projects that enhance safety, sustainability and quality of life.

“These honors reflect not just the work of a few individuals, but the commitment of a whole department that takes pride in serving Boone County,” says Judge Moore. “We’re incredibly proud of their achievements and the positive impact they make in our community.”

Boone County Public Works Department