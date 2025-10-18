Kentucky Realtors latest report shows state records $1.2 billion is real estate sales during September

Kentucky Realtors has released housing market data for September 2025, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $1.26 billion.

Complete market details for Kentucky in September 2025 include:

• Total sales volume: $1.26B, up 5.2% year-over-year (YoY), down 15.7% month-over-month (MoM)

• Total number of listings sold: 3,959, up 2.0% YoY, down 15.6% MoM

• Median sales price: $270,000, up 0.7% YoY, down 2.5% MoM

• Days on the market: 19, up 5 days YoY, up 3 days MoM

• New listings: 6,123, up 8.8% YoY, down 4.4% MoM

• Months of supply: 4.27

“Buyers across the state are continuing to take advantage of decreased interest rates when searching for properties, with the potential for further rate cuts from the Fed later this year,” Kentucky Realtors President Barb Curtis said. “Given our current inventory and the average number of days on the market, Kentucky buyers are in a great spot and the market remains steady with more than $1 billion in total sales again last month.”

Indicative of the end of seasonal fluctuations, total sales volume in September dipped to $1.26 billion, reflecting a 15.7% decrease MoM. Total listings sold (3,959), new listings (6,123) and median sales price ($270,000) also decreased MoM. However, all four market metrics have seen a YoY increase, which shows the growth and strength of the real estate market in Kentucky since 2024.

The average number of days on the market continues to rise, up 3 days MoM to 19 days, indicating that Kentucky buyers have ample time to make informed decisions.

Kentucky Realtors reported 4.27 months of inventory available across the state, up from 3.54 in August. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales across Kentucky on the last day of the month. Anywhere between four and six months of inventory is considered a steady market.

“Now is the time to buy in Kentucky. Between the decrease in interest rates we saw last month and the current state of real estate in the Commonwealth, Kentucky buyers should feel empowered to engage in the market with confidence,” Kentucky Realtors CEO Josh Summers said.

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to explore housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers learn how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends – such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range – in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyhousingfacts.com.

Data is sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky REALTORS® member board content as taken on October 15, 2025. Data is subject to revision.

