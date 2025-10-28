Calvary Christian volleyball team makes successful debut in program’s first region tournament match

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Calvary Christian girls volleyball team continued the best season in program history Monday when the Cougars defeated Nicholas County, 3-0, in the opening match of the 10th Region tournament at George Rogers Clark High School.

Calvary had never played in a region volleyball tournament before, so a group of fans traveled to Winchester on a bus to watch the historic match. They saw their team pull out a 25-21 win in the first set and take the next two sets, 25-12, 25-16, to post the program’s first-ever region tournament victory.

The 24-7 Cougars have also set a team record for most wins this season with three seniors, three sophomores and four freshmen on the roster.

“This group is special,” said coach Becky Stelzer, who is in her ninth season with the program. “We’ve had some talent before in past years, but this group is willing to fight for each other and put it all on the line every time. They’re definitely the quintessential team that you want to play with and work hard for.”

Stelzer did not have any stats completed after Monday’s match. She said senior outside hitter Anna Hickey played well along with freshman blocker Kelsey Clark, freshman libero Madison Stelzer and freshman setter Annabel Leach.

Going into the match, Hickey was the team leader in kills with 392 and Stelzer, the coach’s daughter, had a team-high 526 defensive digs.

“With a team like ours, you have to rely on multiple players coming out, doing their jobs and playing really well,” coach Stelzer said. “We had that (Monday), which I’m grateful for.”

Calvary is one of the smallest high schools in the state and the volleyball’s team’s next opponent will be George Rogers Clark, which has more than 1,500 students in the top four grades. They’ll meet in a semifinal match at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the winner returning for Thursday’s championship match.

“GRC is a well coached team,” coach Stelzer said. “They have some powerful hitters as well as a good blocker in the front. They’ll be a tough team, so we’ll just have to be ready with a positive mindset and show the hustle and fight that comes from them.”

The final two 10th Region first-round matches will be played Tuesday with defending champion Scott vs. Harrison County at 6 p.m. and Bracken County vs. Montgomery County at 7:15 p.m.

Scott senior hitter Milyn Minor was named 10th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association for the second consecutive year. She ranks among the top 10 hitters in the state with more than 555 kills this season.

Ryle senior setter Morgan Heater and Simon Kenton senior hitter Jenna Kitchens were named the top players in Region 9 and Region 8 this year. Kitchens is also among the state’s top 10 hitters with 448 going into her team’s 8th Region semifinal match against North Oldham at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The KVCA Coach of the Year nominees included Andrea Sullivan of Scott in Region 10 and Matt Long of Beechwood in Region 9.

Volleyball region tournaments

9th REGION AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Ryle, 5:30 p.m.

Beechwood vs. St. Henry, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship match, 6 p.m.

8th REGION AT EMINENCE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. North Oldham, 6 p.m.

Oldham County vs. Eminence, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.

10th REGION AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Scott vs. Harrison County, 6 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Montgomery County, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Calvary Christian vs. George Rogers Clark, 6 p.m.

Scott-Harrison County winner vs. Bracken County-Montgomery County winner, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer state tournaments

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Tuesday at Lexington Dunbar High School

Covington Catholic vs. South Oldham, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville St. Xavier vs. Lexington Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match, 4 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday at Lexington Dunbar High School

Highlands vs. Central Hardin, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Sacred Heart vs. Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Lexington Sporting Club

Championship match, 7 p.m.

Cross county state championship meet

SATURDAY AT KENTUCKY HORSE PARK

10 a.m. — Class 3A boys. 10:45 a.m. — Class 3A girls.

12:30 p.m. — Class 2A boys. 1:15 p.m. — Class 2A girls.

3 p.m. — Class 1A boys. 3:45 p.m — Class 1A girls.